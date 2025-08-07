Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is gaining significant momentum, with five contractors now actively working on different segments of the critical trade and tourism corridor. The Government has set an ambitious 10-month deadline for the completion of the project, which is being implemented in phases through a coordinated kilometre-by-kilometre approach.The five companies awarded the contracts - Fossil Contracting, Masimba Construction, Syvern Investment, Bitumen Resources, and Tensor Systems - are all on site, executing vital rehabilitation works. The road, which links Zimbabwe to Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia, is a key regional corridor supporting both trade and tourism. Once completed, the upgraded highway is expected to unlock economic opportunities for Matabeleland North Province and the nation at large.Speaking during an inspection of the works, Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, said Government was pleased with the progress being made by the contractors. He noted that each company was allocated a specific section of the road and had since commenced work, with most of them already deep into land clearing, detour construction, and surfacing."The five contractors that were awarded contracts to work on the highway are all on site and Government is happy with the progress on the ground," said Minister Moyo. "Each contractor was given a specific area to work on and they are all working to meet the targets set for the completion of the project."A news crew toured the construction zones along the highway and observed extensive activity. In the Insuza area, one contractor is already priming the road surface, with traffic temporarily diverted to a detour to facilitate the works. In the Bernice area, the contractor is clearing land for another detour that cuts across hilly terrain, a process involving heavy machinery and earth-moving equipment.To support the ongoing operations, contractors have set up temporary housing facilities for hundreds of workers who will be engaged throughout the 10-month rehabilitation period. Fossil Contracting, which is in charge of the first segment of the highway, has made significant progress in bush clearing and detour construction. Other contractors, including Masimba Construction, Syvern Investment, Bitumen Resources, and Tensor Systems, are also advancing steadily on their respective stretches.Minister Moyo commended the pace of work and reiterated the significance of the project. He said the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road was a clear indication that the Government was prioritising infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth. The project, he said, will improve connectivity, facilitate trade, and boost tourism, especially as it links to the world-renowned Victoria Falls."This is a significant milestone for Matabeleland North and the entire nation. The rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road shows that the Government is serious about improving our road network," he said.The project forms part of Zimbabwe's broader infrastructure development agenda under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which seeks to modernise the country's road networks, enhance regional integration, and stimulate local economic activities.As construction continues, motorists are urged to drive with caution, adhere to traffic instructions, and cooperate with workers on site to ensure a smooth and safe rehabilitation process. With continued momentum, the upgraded Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road promises to become a modern, reliable gateway for both commerce and tourism in southern Africa.