ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has congratulated its Director of International Conservation Affairs, Professor Patience Gandiwa, on her appointment as Chairperson of the African Group of Negotiators on Wildlife (AGN) - a key continental platform shaping Africa's conservation agenda.

In a statement, ZimParks Board Chairperson Dr. Aggrippa G. Sora, Director General Professor Edson Gandiwa, the Board, Directorate, Management, and staff described the appointment as a proud moment for both Zimbabwe and the African continent.

"Prof. Gandiwa's appointment not only reflects her exceptional leadership and dedication to conservation, but also marks a historic milestone for Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole," the statement read.

Her work, vision, and advocacy have been instrumental in advancing sustainable wildlife management, making the recognition a fitting tribute to her years of commitment to safeguarding Africa’s natural heritage at an international level.

ZimParks expressed confidence that under her leadership, the AGN will foster greater unity among African states, amplify African voices in global forums, and push for policies that protect wildlife and promote biodiversity across the continent.

The African Group of Negotiators on Wildlife plays a pivotal role in coordinating African positions in international conservation treaties, ensuring that the continent’s unique wildlife and ecosystems are effectively represented and protected in global decision-making processes.

Source - byo24news

