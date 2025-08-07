Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Gates Foundation is set to introduce a contraceptive in Kenya and other African countries, a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) capable of preventing pregnancy for up to eight years.This marks the first contraceptive of its kind to be made widely available on the continent, aiming to reduce African population growth by managing the wombs of African women.In addition to the IUD, the foundation plans to expand access to DMPA-SC, a self-injectable contraceptive, in more than 35 countries globally.Eight African nations, including the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia, are among the rollout targets.These initiatives form part of the Gates Foundation's $2.5 billion commitment to research and development focused specifically on women's health.The goal is to increase access to affordable, reliable birth control and address long-standing gaps in reproductive health services.However, the announcement has sparked significant backlash on social media. Critics have questioned the foundation's motives, with some users expressing concern over the focus on African populations and asking why similar initiatives aren't being piloted in Western countries.The controversy has reignited debates around reproductive rights and population control in global health interventions.