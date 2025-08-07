Latest News Editor's Choice


Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
Fastjet Zimbabwe has successfully launched its inaugural direct flight between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, further strengthening the country's domestic air network and linking the industrial hub to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The maiden flight took off today, 8 August 2025, and will operate four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays - using the airline's Embraer ERJ aircraft. The jet is recognised for its efficiency in regional routes, offering the right capacity for sustainable operations while ensuring passengers enjoy comfortable seating with generous legroom.

Bulawayo industrialist Busisa Moyo welcomed the new service, highlighting its potential to boost both commerce and tourism.

"From a business perspective, Bulawayo provides key inputs and manufactured commodities that support households and power the Victoria Falls tourism industry, from vegetables, meat, chemicals, foodstuffs and human capital," Moyo said. "Victoria Falls is also a gateway into Zambia, where various commodities are exported by Zimbabwean businesses and farmers. This flight has made the movement of such services and business travellers easier while providing the Bulawayo residents with a reliable flight option to Victoria Falls for leisure."

Airports Company of Zimbabwe CEO, Tawanda Gusha, praised the collaborative efforts behind the route's introduction.
"It's always motivating to see the results of our route development initiatives come to fruition. This flight will contribute immensely to the growth of national tourism," he said.

Fastjet Zimbabwe Chief Commercial Officer, Vivian Ruwuya, said the route would bring the two destinations closer for both leisure and business travellers.

"Tourists are now able to explore Matobo National Park and the Victoria Falls Rainforest in a single visit," Ruwuya noted.

The service is expected to play a key role in facilitating regional trade, supporting tourism growth, and improving travel convenience for Zimbabweans and international visitors alike.

