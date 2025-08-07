Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF activist Esau Mutanho - accused of leading a terror gang in Masvingo and facing both a US$150 000 lawsuit and a criminal charge - is among the candidates vying for the party's ticket in tomorrow's Ward 7 primary elections ahead of a Masvingo City Council by-election.

Mutanho, notorious for allegedly using violence to disrupt public gatherings, is accused of leading a group that forcibly stopped the launch of opposition politician Job Sikhala's book earlier this year. He is currently being sued for US$150 000 over the incident and faces a separate disorderly conduct charge.

Known for openly flaunting his political muscle, Mutanho has often been spotted driving a Zanu-PF-branded vehicle linked to Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira, allegedly while carrying out intimidation campaigns.

The outspoken activist confirmed his bid for the party ticket, circulating campaign flyers ahead of the primary election. The by-election is scheduled for September 13, 2025.

Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe said he was out of town and could not comment on the primary election's details.

Mutanho faces competition from Angela Mandipaka and Simbarashe "Gweja" Shonhiwa for the ruling party nomination.

The Ward 7 seat fell vacant following the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Tafara Masimba in July.

Source - Mirror
