Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
Mutare's hotels and lodges are already fully booked ahead of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, set for September 10–12, forcing many visitors to search for alternative accommodation.

The Director of Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion for Manicaland, Mr Munyaradzi Rubaya, revealed the situation during a Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy 2 stakeholder consultative meeting held in the city this morning.

"Currently, we are facing an accommodation shortage. All hotels and lodges are fully booked, yet tourists are still seeking accommodation. Locals with suitable homes should consider converting them into bed-and-breakfast establishments for the duration," said Mr Rubaya.

He encouraged residents to rent out spare rooms to visitors, saying it could bring substantial income.

Mr Rubaya noted that accommodation prices have surged, with the cheapest rooms going for around US$100 per night.

"If you have three bedrooms renting for US$100 per night for five days – as most visitors will be staying from the 9th to the 13th – that's a significant amount of money," he said, urging locals to seize the opportunity.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is Zimbabwe's premier international tourism showcase, attracting global buyers, exhibitors, and media. Traditionally hosted in Bulawayo, this year's edition will be held in Mutare for the first time, marking a milestone for Manicaland's tourism industry.

"We have been chosen as the first province to host this tourism expo outside of Bulawayo, and we must set a good example for other provinces," Mr Rubaya said.

He added that the event will bring a surge in visitors, creating opportunities for local businesses to benefit from the increased demand for goods and services.

"This is our chance to directly benefit from tourism. Let us take advantage of it," he said.

Source - Manica Post
More on: #Hlangani, #Expo, #Travel

Comments


Must Read

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

24 mins ago | 4 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

1 hr ago | 84 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chillmaster back in court

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

7 hrs ago | 446 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

9 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

9 hrs ago | 216 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kariba water level declines

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

21 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

21 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

24 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

24 hrs ago | 436 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

07 Aug 2025 at 17:25hrs | 305 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

07 Aug 2025 at 17:16hrs | 425 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

07 Aug 2025 at 17:14hrs | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

07 Aug 2025 at 17:12hrs | 133 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

07 Aug 2025 at 17:10hrs | 320 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

07 Aug 2025 at 16:48hrs | 252 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

07 Aug 2025 at 16:23hrs | 30 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

07 Aug 2025 at 16:20hrs | 387 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

07 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 406 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

07 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 582 Views