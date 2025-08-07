Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mutare's hotels and lodges are already fully booked ahead of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, set for September 10–12, forcing many visitors to search for alternative accommodation.The Director of Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion for Manicaland, Mr Munyaradzi Rubaya, revealed the situation during a Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy 2 stakeholder consultative meeting held in the city this morning."Currently, we are facing an accommodation shortage. All hotels and lodges are fully booked, yet tourists are still seeking accommodation. Locals with suitable homes should consider converting them into bed-and-breakfast establishments for the duration," said Mr Rubaya.He encouraged residents to rent out spare rooms to visitors, saying it could bring substantial income.Mr Rubaya noted that accommodation prices have surged, with the cheapest rooms going for around US$100 per night."If you have three bedrooms renting for US$100 per night for five days – as most visitors will be staying from the 9th to the 13th – that's a significant amount of money," he said, urging locals to seize the opportunity.The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is Zimbabwe's premier international tourism showcase, attracting global buyers, exhibitors, and media. Traditionally hosted in Bulawayo, this year's edition will be held in Mutare for the first time, marking a milestone for Manicaland's tourism industry."We have been chosen as the first province to host this tourism expo outside of Bulawayo, and we must set a good example for other provinces," Mr Rubaya said.He added that the event will bring a surge in visitors, creating opportunities for local businesses to benefit from the increased demand for goods and services."This is our chance to directly benefit from tourism. Let us take advantage of it," he said.