Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

by Staff reporter
A 22-year-old man drowned at Mutare Teachers' College earlier this week while attempting to rescue a duck that had fallen into a fish pond at the institution.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Simbarashe Mlambo.

According to police, Mlambo had been carrying out his routine duties of gathering ducks near the college fish pond alongside Yolanda Hove when tragedy struck.

"While they were driving the ducks towards the forum, one of the ducks fell into the fish pond. This prompted Mlambo to jump in to rescue the duck, but unfortunately, he failed to swim and drowned," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

The matter was reported to ZRP Sakubva, who retrieved Mlambo's body and took it to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem.

Source - Manica Post
More on: #Drown, #Duck, #Rescue

