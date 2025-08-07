Tagwirei coopted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF has co-opted Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Polite Kambamura, prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, along with Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, and Collen Ndebele, into the party's Central Committee. The move is part of the party's ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership structures.The co-options were confirmed by ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, who revealed that the Politburo had endorsed the nominations at its 385th Ordinary Session held on July 30, 2025. He said the newly co-opted members are expected to be formally adopted by the Central Committee at its upcoming meeting.Polite Kambamura was recommended by the Mashonaland West province, while Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, and Collen Ndebele were put forward by Matabeleland North province. Harare province recommended the co-option of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a development that has now been confirmed at the highest level of the party.According to Chinamasa, the Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee convened on March 31, 2025, where it resolved to recommend Tagwirei for the Central Committee in accordance with party procedures. The recommendation was then tabled by the National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, during the 384th Ordinary Session of the Politburo held on July 2, 2025. The co-option was approved at that session, pending final endorsement."There was no objection in the Politburo meeting to the recommendation by Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee," said Chinamasa. "When the 385th Ordinary Session of the Politburo sat on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the co-option by Harare province was confirmed."He added that the Politburo had also approved the co-options from Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North, all of which will be officially adopted once the Central Committee convenes. The Central Committee, as ZANU PF's highest decision-making body outside of Congress, plays a crucial role in shaping the party's strategic direction.The addition of these five members is seen as a significant realignment of the party's leadership as it looks to consolidate its structures ahead of future political and administrative engagements.