News / National

by Staff reporter

A comprehensive housing scheme for war collaborators is set to be rolled out as part of a broader Government empowerment strategy aimed at fulfilling constitutional provisions pending the official gazetting of their benefits. This was announced by Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILWACO) national chairman, Pupurai Togarepi, during the association’s inter-district meeting held in Rusape this afternoon.The event attracted high-profile figures, including ZANU-PF Central Committee Member and Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, alongside other ZANU-PF officials and members.Togarepi revealed that ZILWACO has been engaging directly with President Emmerson Mnangagwa regarding the delay in gazetting war collaborators’ benefits. He assured attendees that government departments had now reconciled their differences, and the final document was with the President awaiting gazetting."At one point, government representatives had not agreed on the way forward and were summoned to resolve their differences. I can assure you they have reached consensus, and the document is now with the President, ready for gazetting," said Togarepi. He also added that President Mnangagwa would remain in office until 2030, a decision boldly endorsed by war collaborators as guardians of the revolution.Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere acknowledged that while it had taken considerable time to address the grievances of war collaborators, significant progress had been made under the New Dispensation. This included the enactment of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act and the implementation of a vetting process to verify beneficiaries."The government will soon launch economic empowerment programmes for war collaborators, spearheaded by Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara," Muswere announced.He further commended war collaborators for their pivotal role during the liberation struggle and their participation in recent elections that brought the current government to power."Independence was attained in 1980, but it took time to address your grievances. Under the New Dispensation, we crafted the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act and undertook vetting, as instructed by the President. Though the process has been lengthy, we are approaching the finish line. President Mnangagwa’s Government is committed to fulfilling all promises made to you," Muswere added.Advocate Misheck Mugadza highlighted that President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 reflects the aspirations of war collaborators and is being facilitated through the establishment of the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle.He urged war collaborators to actively participate in the economy and assured them that the government is aware of their challenges and will soon take concrete steps to address their concerns.The meeting marked a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to recognize and empower war collaborators, emphasizing the government’s commitment to delivering on its constitutional and moral obligations.