Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A comprehensive housing scheme for war collaborators is set to be rolled out as part of a broader Government empowerment strategy aimed at fulfilling constitutional provisions pending the official gazetting of their benefits. This was announced by Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILWACO) national chairman, Pupurai Togarepi, during the association’s inter-district meeting held in Rusape this afternoon.

The event attracted high-profile figures, including ZANU-PF Central Committee Member and Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, alongside other ZANU-PF officials and members.

Togarepi revealed that ZILWACO has been engaging directly with President Emmerson Mnangagwa regarding the delay in gazetting war collaborators’ benefits. He assured attendees that government departments had now reconciled their differences, and the final document was with the President awaiting gazetting.

"At one point, government representatives had not agreed on the way forward and were summoned to resolve their differences. I can assure you they have reached consensus, and the document is now with the President, ready for gazetting," said Togarepi. He also added that President Mnangagwa would remain in office until 2030, a decision boldly endorsed by war collaborators as guardians of the revolution.

Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere acknowledged that while it had taken considerable time to address the grievances of war collaborators, significant progress had been made under the New Dispensation. This included the enactment of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act and the implementation of a vetting process to verify beneficiaries.

"The government will soon launch economic empowerment programmes for war collaborators, spearheaded by Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara," Muswere announced.

He further commended war collaborators for their pivotal role during the liberation struggle and their participation in recent elections that brought the current government to power.

"Independence was attained in 1980, but it took time to address your grievances. Under the New Dispensation, we crafted the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act and undertook vetting, as instructed by the President. Though the process has been lengthy, we are approaching the finish line. President Mnangagwa’s Government is committed to fulfilling all promises made to you," Muswere added.

Advocate Misheck Mugadza highlighted that President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 reflects the aspirations of war collaborators and is being facilitated through the establishment of the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle.

He urged war collaborators to actively participate in the economy and assured them that the government is aware of their challenges and will soon take concrete steps to address their concerns.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to recognize and empower war collaborators, emphasizing the government’s commitment to delivering on its constitutional and moral obligations.

Source - Manica Post
More on: #War, #Veterans, #Pupurai

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

14 hrs ago | 669 Views

Tagwirei coopted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria hospitalised

16 hrs ago | 566 Views

Lungu's family to appeal decision to give Edgar's corpse to HH

16 hrs ago | 348 Views

Dr Mncwango appointed as new secretary general

16 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bales smuggle more than jackets into Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

18 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

18 hrs ago | 600 Views

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

18 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

18 hrs ago | 125 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

18 hrs ago | 88 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

18 hrs ago | 282 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

18 hrs ago | 87 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

19 hrs ago | 354 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

22 hrs ago | 146 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

22 hrs ago | 163 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

22 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chillmaster back in court

22 hrs ago | 186 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

23 hrs ago | 260 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

23 hrs ago | 226 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

23 hrs ago | 462 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

08 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 486 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

08 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 511 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

08 Aug 2025 at 09:03hrs | 417 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

08 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 181 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

08 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 155 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

08 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 580 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

08 Aug 2025 at 08:56hrs | 154 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

08 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 339 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

08 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 372 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

08 Aug 2025 at 08:50hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

08 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 117 Views

Kariba water level declines

08 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

08 Aug 2025 at 08:42hrs | 172 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

08 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 168 Views