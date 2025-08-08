Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a bold move to restore order in the city centre and clamp down on illicit activities, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) yesterday launched a sweeping operation targeting pushcart operators and street vendors illegally operating in undesignated areas. Over 100 pushcarts were impounded as part of the ongoing crackdown.The blitz is a key element of a broader clean-up campaign focusing particularly on illegal street vending, with a sharp eye on the sale of imported second-hand clothing. Authorities have raised concerns that this trade has been exploited by drug syndicates using bales of imported clothes to smuggle narcotics into Zimbabwe.Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe revealed the gravity of the situation, noting that the second-hand clothing sector has been infiltrated by criminal networks involved in drug trafficking. As a result, the government has announced a sweeping ban on the sale of second-hand clothing and night vending to bolster its anti-drug trafficking efforts.BCC spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu confirmed the crackdown, highlighting its basis in existing by-laws."Yes, we have launched an operation targeting illegal vendors and pushcart operators violating city by-laws. The City of Bulawayo reminds residents that, according to SI 220 of 2023, section 7 item 5, pushcarts are prohibited in the part of the central business district bounded by 3rd Avenue, Lobengula Street, 12th Avenue, and Robert Mugabe Way. Any violation will attract a level 1 fine plus impounding costs," Mpofu said.The ban on pushcarts is designed to restore order in the city centre and curb informal trade in restricted zones, which have become hotspots for congestion and illegal activities. Alongside pushcart operators, pirate taxi drivers, kombi crews, and bus drivers have also been accused of flouting traffic laws, blocking lanes, and obstructing pedestrian walkways.While the crackdown has been welcomed by some, it has also drawn concern from those whose livelihoods are directly affected. Michael Ndiweni, Executive Director of the Bulawayo Traders and Vendors Organisation, urged for a balanced approach."We call upon our members to practice responsible business conduct. Local authorities should also play their part by allocating proper vending sites so that there’s a balance between the law and informal traders," Ndiweni said.However, for many pushcart operators, the operation has brought frustration and uncertainty. Leon Sibanda, whose cart was seized along Leopold Takawira Street, expressed his distress."We were delivering goods when our pushcarts were taken without warning. Our daily bread depends on those carts," Sibanda lamented.Similarly, Gift Phiri said the operation caught vendors by surprise."They didn’t warn us about this operation. We are just trying to survive in an economy where jobs are hard to find," he said.As the government and city authorities intensify their efforts against illegal vending and drug trafficking, the challenge remains to balance law enforcement with the economic realities faced by informal traders in Bulawayo.