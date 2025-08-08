Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has taken a historic step in the global fight against HIV with the launch of a groundbreaking vaccine trial led by local and regional scientists. The Mutala Trust’s Infectious Disease Research Laboratory has become the epicentre of Africa’s first-ever Phase 1 HIV vaccine trial — a bold move that could redefine the continent’s role in medical innovation.

The trial, part of an African-led collaborative study, seeks to determine whether a new HIV vaccine is safe and capable of triggering a strong immune response in both HIV-positive and HIV-negative adults. Scientists hope this approach will finally overcome one of the greatest hurdles in HIV vaccine development: the virus’s relentless ability to mutate.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Tariro Makadzange, Executive Director of Mutala Trust, explained the science behind the vaccine's design.

"What is interesting about this vaccine is that it targets the parts of the virus that are structurally or functionally constrained — the parts that have less room to mutate," she said. "The high mutation rate of HIV has long made vaccine development difficult, but this approach focuses on key viral regions that can’t easily change. Our ultimate goal is to develop a vaccine that can prevent HIV and help people living with the virus better control infection."

The trial is being conducted across three African sites — one in Zimbabwe and two in South Africa — with 120 participants expected to be enrolled. So far, eight participants aged between 18 and 50 have joined the trial at Mutala’s site, according to Dr Constantine Mutata, Medical Officer at the Trust.

"We are enrolling both HIV-positive and HIV-negative individuals," Dr Mutata confirmed. "Participants will be followed for about 19 months, and while results will take time due to analysis phases, we have the research infrastructure and expertise in place to carry this out to international standards."

This marks a historic shift — not only in medical research but in African participation and leadership in global clinical trials. Historically, the continent has hosted just 2% of all clinical trials, despite representing nearly 20% of the world’s population. Professor Makadzange strongly refuted the misconception that African participants are being used as "guinea pigs."

"It’s tragic that people still say that. The reality is we are excluded from most research," she said. "If we’re not driving the science, we are simply waiting for others — Americans and Europeans — to create vaccines and therapies for us. That’s not acceptable. This trial is science for Africans, by Africans."

She further emphasised that Zimbabwean scientists are leading the clinical design, overseeing trial procedures, and conducting the research — a clear indication of local capacity and expertise.

"This isn’t just participation — we are leading it. This is our science, our innovation. It’s a new chapter not just in HIV research, but in what African science can achieve."

The HIV vaccine trial represents more than a medical breakthrough — it’s a powerful symbol of Zimbabwe’s leadership, resilience, and innovation in the ongoing fight against HIV, a virus that has disproportionately affected the continent for decades.

With the trial now underway, Zimbabwe is not only contributing to a potentially life-saving global scientific effort but also championing a long-overdue shift towards African ownership in research and development.

Source - ZBC
More on: #HIV, #Cell, #Vaccine

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

14 hrs ago | 669 Views

Tagwirei coopted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria hospitalised

16 hrs ago | 566 Views

Lungu's family to appeal decision to give Edgar's corpse to HH

16 hrs ago | 348 Views

Dr Mncwango appointed as new secretary general

16 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bales smuggle more than jackets into Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

18 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

18 hrs ago | 600 Views

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

18 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

18 hrs ago | 125 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

18 hrs ago | 88 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

18 hrs ago | 282 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

18 hrs ago | 87 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

19 hrs ago | 354 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

20 hrs ago | 198 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

22 hrs ago | 146 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

22 hrs ago | 163 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

22 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chillmaster back in court

22 hrs ago | 186 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

23 hrs ago | 259 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

23 hrs ago | 226 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

23 hrs ago | 462 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

08 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 486 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

08 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 511 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

08 Aug 2025 at 09:03hrs | 417 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

08 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 181 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

08 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 155 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

08 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 580 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

08 Aug 2025 at 08:56hrs | 154 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

08 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 339 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

08 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 372 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

08 Aug 2025 at 08:50hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

08 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 117 Views

Kariba water level declines

08 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

08 Aug 2025 at 08:42hrs | 172 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

08 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 168 Views