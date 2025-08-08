Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government has vowed to dismantle powerful cartels extorting vendors in Bulawayo’s Central Business District, where illegal syndicates are reportedly collecting as much as US$30,000 per day from informal traders operating along 5th and 6th Avenues.

The revelations came during the second leg of the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works' engagement with urban councils, held in Bulawayo this Friday. The meeting follows growing concern over rampant illegal vending operations and alleged corruption involving informal trading spaces.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Daniel Garwe, confirmed that the government has identified four key cartels controlling large sections of the vending space and said urgent action is being taken to dismantle the operations.

"We know Bulawayo has red-marked areas of major concern, particularly Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street, which have become havens for illicit deals," said Minister Garwe. "There are about four categories of individuals collecting money from innocent vendors to the tune of US$30,000 per day. We are going to stop that. We will speak to the ZRP and urge local authorities to deploy them as a matter of urgency."

The government is reportedly working in close collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and local authorities to restore order and protect legitimate vendors from exploitation. Garwe also revealed that the government is embracing privatisation strategies to boost service delivery within urban councils, many of which have struggled to manage informal trading.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart expressed strong support for government intervention, emphasizing the need to create safe, well-regulated trading environments for vendors.

"Our dream is to create attractive places. We need to provide good spaces for vendors, whether in winter or summer. We have properly demarcated bays, and with proper enforcement, we can allocate bays to individuals so that they pay and are under the protection of the council. If vendors work with us and the police, it’s a win-win," Coltart said.

He stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, noting that properly registered vendors would also help the city keep accurate records and improve overall service provision.

The meeting comes in the wake of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s launch of two key governance tools in June — the Minimum Service Delivery Standards Framework and the Urban State Land Management Policy — both aimed at improving local government operations and curbing illegal land and space allocations in urban areas.

As the government intensifies its efforts to formalise informal trade, many hope the crackdown will not only protect vulnerable vendors from criminal networks but also bring much-needed order to Bulawayo’s CBD, which has long suffered from congestion, lawlessness, and unregulated vending activities.

Source - ZBC
