Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
Harare Metropolitan Province accounted for more than half of the road traffic accidents recorded across Zimbabwe in 2024, according to the latest Extreme Events and Disasters Report released this week by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT).

The report revealed that out of 55,645 road accidents reported nationwide last year, 34,057 occurred in Harare alone — representing a staggering 61.2% of the total. The capital city also recorded 450 fatalities and 4,124 injuries due to road crashes.

ZIMSTAT's annual report, which compiles data on disasters and extreme events, is intended to support evidence-based policymaking, enhance disaster risk management strategies, and help build resilient systems that safeguard the country's social and economic development.

The report further highlighted that 1,682 accidents were classified as fatal across the country, with 367 of those fatalities occurring in Harare Province.

Nationwide, 781 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2024, and the country’s major highways were particularly deadly. A total of 7,225 accidents occurred along highways, with the Harare-Bulawayo and Harare-Mutare highways recording the highest number of crashes — 1,595 and 1,561 respectively, which account for 22.1% and 21.6% of all highway accidents. The Harare-Bulawayo route also had the highest highway death toll, with 152 fatalities.

Outside the capital, several provinces also recorded high accident numbers. Bulawayo Province saw 4,657 accidents, resulting in 94 deaths and 947 injuries, while Mashonaland West reported 3,339 accidents, with 286 fatalities and 987 injuries. Midlands Province recorded 3,218 accidents, 191 deaths, and an equal number of injuries.

In Manicaland, 2,631 crashes were recorded, leading to 218 deaths and 971 injuries, while Mashonaland East saw 2,017 accidents, which resulted in 257 deaths and 886 injuries.

At the lower end of the spectrum, Matabeleland North Province recorded the fewest road accidents in 2024, with 1,103 incidents and 91 fatalities. Other provinces with relatively lower accident statistics included Mashonaland Central (1,466), Matabeleland South (1,498), and Masvingo (1,659).

The ZIMSTAT report coincides with new data from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), which shows a continued upward trend in road accidents in 2025. Between January and June this year, 28,159 accidents were recorded across the country — a 2,191 increase compared to 25,968 reported during the same period in 2024.

Authorities have expressed concern over the rising number of road crashes, with experts attributing the trend to reckless driving, poor vehicle maintenance, speeding, and general non-compliance with road safety regulations.

The ZIMSTAT report is expected to inform upcoming policy adjustments and public safety campaigns aimed at reducing road traffic accidents and fatalities, particularly in high-risk urban zones like Harare.

Source - NewZiana

