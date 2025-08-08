Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Harare have arrested 143 touts this week in a major operation aimed at curbing harassment of passengers and restoring order in the city’s chaotic public transport system.The crackdown, which began on Monday, comes amid growing complaints from commuters about rising levels of intimidation and violence at bus termini and along busy streets. Touts, often accused of being the face of disorder and criminal activity in the transport sector, have long been a source of concern for both passengers and kombi crews, offering no real service but contributing to widespread lawlessness.According to Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the arrests were made over four consecutive days, with 25 touts taken into custody on Monday, 30 on Tuesday, 45 on Wednesday, and 33 on Thursday. He confirmed that all suspects have since appeared in court. Many are expected to spend the long Heroes and Defence Forces holiday weekend in remand prison as they await bail rulings.Inspector Chakanza reiterated that police are determined to ensure public safety and are warning touts to stop harassing pedestrians and passengers. He said the ongoing operation also targets unlicensed kombis and those picking up passengers at unauthorized points, further disrupting traffic flow and compromising commuter safety.In response to the worsening transport situation, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, the Officer Commanding Harare Province, is scheduled to meet with kombi drivers and transport operators today. The meeting will address the fate of dozens of impounded vehicles being held at the Chikurubi Police Support Unit yard and will focus on the need for improved regulatory compliance.Commissioner Chikunguru will also lead a road safety campaign at Mbare Musika, one of the busiest commuter hubs in the capital. The initiative will involve key stakeholders such as the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the City of Harare, the Vehicle Inspection Department, and transport associations. Authorities say the joint effort is aimed at improving safety standards and rebuilding public confidence in the city’s transport system.As police continue their crackdown, city residents have welcomed the move, expressing hope that it will bring lasting change to a sector long marred by disorder. Meanwhile, investigations into related crimes, including a reported rape case involving a tout, are ongoing, further underscoring the urgency of addressing safety in Harare’s public transport environment.