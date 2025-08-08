White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A well-known safari business operator from Bulawayo, Timothy John Schultz, aged 57, has appeared in the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court facing 12 counts of stock theft involving more than 500 head of cattle valued at nearly US$472,000.Schultz is accused of orchestrating a calculated cattle theft operation at Maphaneni Ranch in Kezi, allegedly stealing the livestock over an eight-month period between August 2024 and April 2025.According to court documents, Schultz misrepresented himself as having authority to sell the cattle, misleading a ranch worker by claiming the sales were meant to cover employee salaries. He is alleged to have sold the animals to a local abattoir at prices he personally set and pocketed the proceeds for personal gain.None of the stolen cattle have been recovered to date.The charges fall under Zimbabwe’s stringent anti-stock theft laws, which prescribe lengthy custodial sentences for offenders convicted of large-scale livestock theft. Given the scale of the alleged crime, Schultz faces a potentially severe punishment if found guilty.The magistrate remanded Schultz in custody until August 14, 2025, pending further investigations.The case has sent shockwaves through the local ranching and safari community, where Schultz has long been regarded as a prominent figure. Authorities say the incident highlights the growing concerns over commercial-scale livestock theft, which continues to plague rural communities and ranch owners across the country.Prosecutors are expected to present additional evidence at the next court hearing.