Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A rural beekeeping initiative in Buhera is making waves in Zimbabwe’s agro-processing sector, with the Chapanduka Honey Processing Association generating over US$20,000 in revenue over the past year through the sale of Save Valley Honey Wine and other honey-based value-added products.

The association, made up of 40 local villagers - including 15 women - is driving rural industrialisation under Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). Central to their success is the production of a unique, organic honey wine, traditionally known as mead, brewed using honey, wax, and water.
From Hives to High Demand

"We have honey sales, we also sell the wax itself, and we value-add. It is a product that is in demand, especially here in Buhera. The honey wine is organic and very popular," said Mr Rogers Maunga, chairperson of the association.

According to Mr Maunga, the project’s rapid growth has been driven by strong market interest. However, the biggest challenge now is keeping up with that demand.

"The market is too big for us at the moment, and we are failing to meet demand. We are working on increasing our production capacity by adding more beehives and improving processing equipment," he said.

He added that formalising their distribution model is now a priority, with ambitions to place products in retail outlets, lodges, and hotels nationwide.

"This is no longer just a small community project - it is a business with real potential," Maunga emphasized.
Changing Lives, One Hive at a Time

The project has had a transformative effect on members’ livelihoods. Many villagers have been able to fund their children’s education, start orchards, and invest in further beekeeping ventures.

Mrs Christina Mazambani, one of the female pioneers in the association, said it was difficult to join initially due to cultural and religious barriers in the community.

"This area is mainly apostolic, so it was hard for women to be involved in such projects. But we joined anyway. Now, we have our own beehives and do all the work men do," she said.

She highlighted the health benefits of their honey wine, noting that it is free from chemicals or additives.

"Our wine is made using just honey, wax, and water. It is completely organic, and we’ve been told it helps boost the immune system. The demand is overwhelming," she added.

Another member, Mrs Juliana Chaita, said the income from the initiative has changed her life.

"I’ve been able to send my children to school - they passed their O-Levels. I started an orchard and am working toward building a fishpond. I now own 13 beehives, and my husband has 130," she said.

The honey wine, which can range from 3.5% to over 20% alcohol depending on fermentation, is believed to be one of the world’s oldest alcoholic beverages, dating back thousands of years.
Roots and Support

The project was launched with the support of the Southern Alliance for Indigenous Resources (SAFIRE), which provided training and resources to kick-start beekeeping and honey processing operations. The goal was to empower communities, improve household incomes, and build resilience in vulnerable rural areas.

With strong local demand and an eye on national markets, the Chapanduka Honey Processing Association stands as a shining example of how rural innovation, local resources, and community resilience can blend to create sustainable economic opportunities.

Source - Manica Post

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

14 hrs ago | 677 Views

Tagwirei coopted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria hospitalised

16 hrs ago | 570 Views

Lungu's family to appeal decision to give Edgar's corpse to HH

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Dr Mncwango appointed as new secretary general

16 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bales smuggle more than jackets into Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 788 Views

Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

18 hrs ago | 605 Views

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

18 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

18 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

18 hrs ago | 126 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

18 hrs ago | 89 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

19 hrs ago | 88 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

20 hrs ago | 354 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

21 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

23 hrs ago | 164 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

23 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chillmaster back in court

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

23 hrs ago | 261 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

08 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 486 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

08 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 513 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

08 Aug 2025 at 09:03hrs | 417 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

08 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 182 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

08 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 155 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

08 Aug 2025 at 08:58hrs | 580 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

08 Aug 2025 at 08:56hrs | 156 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

08 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 340 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

08 Aug 2025 at 08:52hrs | 373 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

08 Aug 2025 at 08:50hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

08 Aug 2025 at 08:49hrs | 117 Views

Kariba water level declines

08 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 201 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

08 Aug 2025 at 08:42hrs | 172 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

08 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 169 Views