Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe recorded a significant boost in foreign currency receipts, raking in US$7.3 billion during the first half of 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) latest Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).

Presenting the Mid-Term Monetary Policy Review this week, RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu said the foreign inflows for the period January to June 2025 rose by 23.1% compared to US$5.9 billion received during the same period in 2024.

"This notable increase reflects stronger performance in key sectors such as exports and remittances," said Dr. Mushayavanhu. "The surge in inflows is expected to bolster the country’s external sector position."

Foreign currency payments also increased by 17%, climbing from US$4.3 billion in the first half of 2024 to US$5.0 billion during the same period this year. As a result, Zimbabwe’s current account balance is expected to improve, with a projected surplus of US$621.7 million in 2025, up from US$501.2 million in 2024.

"The projected surplus will continue to be supported by improvements in merchandise exports and remittances," Dr. Mushayavanhu added.
Banking Sector Remains Stable

The MPS also revealed that the country’s banking sector remains safe and sound, with 17 out of 19 banking institutions meeting the minimum core capital requirements as of June 30, 2025. The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio improved, dropping to 2.89% from 3.37% recorded at the end of December 2024.

"These indicators reflect a resilient financial sector, although some prudential concerns remain in a few institutions," the central bank noted.
Remittances Continue Upward Trend

Diaspora remittances remained a key pillar of foreign currency inflows, rising to US$635.2 million during the first half of 2025 — a 7.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Full-year remittances are projected to reach US$2.7 billion, up from US$2.6 billion in 2024, representing a 4.9% growth.

Recognizing the strategic role of the diaspora community, the government is aiming to strengthen its engagement with Zimbabweans abroad to support national development efforts.

"The steady growth in remittances highlights the continued commitment of the diaspora in contributing to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and stability," the RBZ governor said.

The improved performance in foreign receipts and a strengthening financial system come as Zimbabwe continues to navigate economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the macroeconomic environment and fostering sustainable growth.

Source - NewZimbabwe
