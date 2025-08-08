Latest News Editor's Choice


'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

by Simbarashe Sithole
There was drama in Mukumbura where a suspected rapist tried to flee after disembarking from a bus to a police station.

The matter came to light at Bindura regional magistrates courts where Nelson Pakata (49) appeared before magistrate Amos Mbobo.

He was remanded in custody until August 13.

The state alleged that on May 16, the accused lured a five-year-old girl in the bush and undressed her.

He went on top of her and tried to rape her, that is when the complainant's father appeared and effected citizen arrest on him.

He was taken by a police officer and the two boarded a bus to the police station upon disembarking Pakata took to his heels in handcuffs.

The police officer pursued him while shouting for help.

Members of the public intervened, and Pakata was successfully taken to the police station.

Clever Nyapfani prosecuted.

