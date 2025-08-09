244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council has condemned 244 properties across the city as dilapidated and issued urgent renovation notices to their owners, warning of potential enforcement action if repairs are not promptly carried out. Among the condemned properties are the Highlanders Football Club offices along Robert Mugabe Way.According to the latest council report, despite the notices being served, 169 property owners have ignored the directives and made no effort to renovate. Only six owners have fully complied with the renovation orders, while 69 have undertaken partial repairs.The majority of the condemned properties - 239 in total - are located within the Central Business District (CBD), with the remaining five in high-density suburbs. The Highlanders FC offices received their first notice on 31 August 2024, highlighting the council's concern over this prominent structure.The council's report notes: "In June, 20 buildings were revisited, and of those, only one had begun working towards compliance. Engagements are ongoing to ensure all property owners carry out the required repairs."Fort Street leads with the highest number of condemned buildings at 41, including the Time Bank Investment building and several owned by the Naran family. Robert Mugabe Way follows with 35 condemned properties, which include notable sites such as the Highlanders offices, Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa, Matopos Mansions, Jai Hind Properties, Rodor Properties, Giga Investments, Alasco, and Grill Mer (Private) Limited.Fife Street also has a significant number of condemned buildings, including the Zimbabwe Football Association offices, Trustees of St Gabriel's Home, Local Authority Pension Fund offices, TV Sales and Hire, and Luxor House.Other streets with large numbers of condemned properties include Herbert Chitepo (28), Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (23), Jason Moyo (19), Josiah Tongogara (17), Railway Avenue (9), Lobengula Street (8), and Leopold Takawira (2).The surge in abandoned and derelict buildings in Bulawayo's CBD in recent years has raised public safety concerns. The council, under its statutory mandate, issues notices to owners of neglected buildings and may undertake remediation work at the owner's cost. Furthermore, under the Titles Registration and Derelict Lands Act (Chapter 20:20), the council has the authority to repossess properties deemed a danger or nuisance to the public.In a related case, the council has been awaiting a court order to proceed with the demolition of a severely burnt-down building at the corner of 11th Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street near Magnet House. The building, owned by Nicktrend Investment Services, has remained vacant for several years and poses a safety hazard.The Bulawayo City Council Inspectorate continues to conduct building inspections in line with the Bulawayo (Buildings, Roads and Streets) By-laws of 1971 as it seeks to curb the proliferation of unsafe and neglected properties in the city.