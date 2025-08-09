Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The late former Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Association (ZEPPDRA), Comrade Victor Kuretu, has been officially declared a National Hero.

The announcement was made on Saturday at the Kuretu family home in Mufakose, Harare, by Senator Charles Tawengwa, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province.

"I worked with Kuretu for many years, including during my time at Harare City Council where we served together on the Finance Committee. After careful consideration, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred National Hero status on Kuretu," Senator Tawengwa stated.

He added that the government awaits guidance from the family on burial arrangements.

ZANU-PF Harare Province Chairperson, Comrade Goodwills Masimirembwa, and ruling party Politburo member Senator Omega Hungwe, praised the late Kuretu as a committed nationalist and leader.

"We have lost a dedicated leader who was very close to us here in Harare Province," said Masimirembwa.

Senator Hungwe said, "Kuretu was focused and remained so throughout his tenure as Chairperson of ZEPPDRA. We are proud to mourn one of our own."

The Kuretu family expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed on their late patriarch.

Victor Kuretu passed away on August 7 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Rita Kuretu, eleven children, and thirty-seven grandchildren.

Mourners continue to pay respects at the family home located at House Number 9793, Jiri Crescent, Mufakose, Harare. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Source - ZBC
More on: #Kurefu, #Hero, #Declared

Comments


Must Read

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mafume orders fresh demolitions, evictions

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe pregnant prisoners to access private maternal healthcare

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

20 hrs ago | 851 Views

Lecturers file court application to halt UZ graduation

22 hrs ago | 721 Views

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

23 hrs ago | 1112 Views

NetOne posts record growth

23 hrs ago | 167 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

23 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

09 Aug 2025 at 14:43hrs | 1284 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

09 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 534 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

09 Aug 2025 at 13:28hrs | 274 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

09 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 352 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 293 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 216 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

09 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 109 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 35 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

09 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

09 Aug 2025 at 10:01hrs | 131 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

09 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 311 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:53hrs | 438 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 226 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 403 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 104 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 484 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 243 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 81 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

08 Aug 2025 at 21:43hrs | 977 Views