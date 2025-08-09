Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

News / National

by Staff reporter

The late former Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Association (ZEPPDRA), Comrade Victor Kuretu, has been officially declared a National Hero.The announcement was made on Saturday at the Kuretu family home in Mufakose, Harare, by Senator Charles Tawengwa, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province."I worked with Kuretu for many years, including during my time at Harare City Council where we served together on the Finance Committee. After careful consideration, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred National Hero status on Kuretu," Senator Tawengwa stated.He added that the government awaits guidance from the family on burial arrangements.ZANU-PF Harare Province Chairperson, Comrade Goodwills Masimirembwa, and ruling party Politburo member Senator Omega Hungwe, praised the late Kuretu as a committed nationalist and leader."We have lost a dedicated leader who was very close to us here in Harare Province," said Masimirembwa.Senator Hungwe said, "Kuretu was focused and remained so throughout his tenure as Chairperson of ZEPPDRA. We are proud to mourn one of our own."The Kuretu family expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed on their late patriarch.Victor Kuretu passed away on August 7 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Rita Kuretu, eleven children, and thirty-seven grandchildren.Mourners continue to pay respects at the family home located at House Number 9793, Jiri Crescent, Mufakose, Harare. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.