0 pass rate teachers to be fired

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A recent threat by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to dismiss teachers in Matabeleland South's Bulilima district for recording zero pass rates over the past five years has reignited concerns about the chronic neglect of Zimbabwe's rural schools.

The ministry's circular, which singled out multiple schools for consistently poor results in subjects such as Mathematics, Heritage Studies, Geography, and Combined Science, has sparked outrage among education unions. They argue the move unfairly targets teachers struggling under dire conditions beyond their control.

In a directive addressed to secondary school heads in Bulilima, district schools inspector Gobile Gobile listed schools with zero pass rates from 2019 to 2024 and warned that teachers responsible could face charges of incompetence and dismissal.

"Any 0% record from the teachers this year will attract a charge for incompetence that will result in a member's discharge from service," the circular reads.

However, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) condemned the ministry's approach as "misinformed and unjust," pointing to severe underfunding, poor infrastructure, and lack of learning resources as root causes of poor academic performance.

"Teachers cannot be expected to perform miracles in classrooms with no textbooks, no labs, no electricity, and class sizes of over 60 learners," ARTUZ stated.

The union highlighted the harsh realities faced by Bulilima schools and others in rural Zimbabwe: learners walk up to 20 kilometers daily, many schools lack furniture and proper classrooms, and some children study under trees or in crumbling structures. Shortages of ICT equipment, science labs, and teaching materials are rampant, and "composite classes" combining different grades are common due to teacher shortages.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) leader Takavafira Zhou echoed these concerns, describing the inspector's warnings as "callous and uninformed."

"Teachers in rural areas walk long distances for basic services and live in overcrowded accommodation, severely limiting their effectiveness," Zhou said. "Poverty and high dropout rates, especially among girls, compound the crisis."

Reports from education watchdogs and international bodies underscore the magnitude of Zimbabwe's rural education challenges. Since 2020, over 840,000 children have dropped out of school amid soaring costs and economic hardship. Zimbabwe ranks among the world's most expensive countries for education relative to income, further limiting access for disadvantaged families.

The unions warn that punitive actions against teachers only scapegoat frontline educators instead of addressing systemic failures. ARTUZ demands an independent audit of rural learning environments and calls for urgent government investment in infrastructure, teacher recruitment, and living wages - proposing a minimum salary of US$1,260 to restore morale.

"Education is a constitutional right, not charity," ARTUZ said. "If the government is serious about improving outcomes, it must fix the system rather than punish those keeping it afloat."

Despite pledges under the National Development Strategy to build 3,000 schools by 2025, audits reveal numerous stalled projects and makeshift classrooms in dilapidated venues, exposing a stark gap between policy and delivery.

At the time of reporting, Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro and the Public Service Commission had not responded to requests for comment.

Observers say Zimbabwe's rural education crisis is a symptom of decades-long neglect, underfunding, and political interference that require urgent, systemic reforms - not threats and dismissals - to safeguard the futures of rural learners and educators alike.

Source - The Standard
