SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has amended the indictment against eight suspects accused of involvement in an alleged illegal mining syndicate following the repeated failure of the suspected ringleader, Bethell Ngobeni, to appear in court.Ngobeni, a Zimbabwean national believed to be named Zingai Dhliwayo, has been evading arrest since December last year after the Pretoria High Court revoked his bail. In February, his failure to appear prompted Judge Portia Phahlane to issue a warrant for his arrest.On Monday, the updated indictment was served to Ngobeni's co-accused, notably omitting his name. The remaining eight suspects - Lerato Bathebeng, Dumisani Moyo, Neo Duba, Poppy Mathongwane, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele, and Khudzai Mashaya - face multiple charges, including trading in illicit gold, money laundering, fraud, racketeering, and violations of the Immigration Act. Bathebeng is reported to have been Ngobeni's girlfriend.The accused allegedly operated a multimillion-rand illegal mining enterprise that sourced stolen gold-bearing materials, processed, and sold them. This syndicate reportedly operated between 2018 and 2022 in Carletonville and Khutsong, with Ngobeni identified as the mastermind and central figure in the operation.According to the indictment, Ngobeni coordinated transactions by acting as the primary contact for all dealings. Undercover agents purportedly approached Ngobeni to sell stolen unwrought gold-bearing material, after which Ngobeni directed them to other members of the syndicate, including Magwaca, Moyo, Mashaya, and two suspects, Charles Mapuya and Elijah Chikati, who reportedly fled to Zimbabwe after evading arrest in 2022.In August last year, the Sowetan reported that Ngobeni had stolen the identity of a man from Mpumalanga to facilitate his operations. The state alleges that Ngobeni lavished the proceeds of his illegal activities on luxury assets, purchasing six vehicles and two houses valued at approximately R4.2 million during a seven-month spree. These assets have since been preserved pending the conclusion of the trial.The new 55-page indictment lists 44 witnesses, including representatives from the South African diamond and precious metals regulator, the Hawks, and various car dealerships.In court proceedings, the judge ordered the transfer of Khudzai Mashaya from Potchefstroom to Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. The case was adjourned to Wednesday for further hearing.The ongoing trial continues to shed light on the scale and sophistication of illegal mining networks operating within the region, underscoring the challenges authorities face in tackling mineral theft and related crimes.