Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has amended the indictment against eight suspects accused of involvement in an alleged illegal mining syndicate following the repeated failure of the suspected ringleader, Bethell Ngobeni, to appear in court.

Ngobeni, a Zimbabwean national believed to be named Zingai Dhliwayo, has been evading arrest since December last year after the Pretoria High Court revoked his bail. In February, his failure to appear prompted Judge Portia Phahlane to issue a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, the updated indictment was served to Ngobeni's co-accused, notably omitting his name. The remaining eight suspects - Lerato Bathebeng, Dumisani Moyo, Neo Duba, Poppy Mathongwane, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele, and Khudzai Mashaya - face multiple charges, including trading in illicit gold, money laundering, fraud, racketeering, and violations of the Immigration Act. Bathebeng is reported to have been Ngobeni's girlfriend.

The accused allegedly operated a multimillion-rand illegal mining enterprise that sourced stolen gold-bearing materials, processed, and sold them. This syndicate reportedly operated between 2018 and 2022 in Carletonville and Khutsong, with Ngobeni identified as the mastermind and central figure in the operation.

According to the indictment, Ngobeni coordinated transactions by acting as the primary contact for all dealings. Undercover agents purportedly approached Ngobeni to sell stolen unwrought gold-bearing material, after which Ngobeni directed them to other members of the syndicate, including Magwaca, Moyo, Mashaya, and two suspects, Charles Mapuya and Elijah Chikati, who reportedly fled to Zimbabwe after evading arrest in 2022.

In August last year, the Sowetan reported that Ngobeni had stolen the identity of a man from Mpumalanga to facilitate his operations. The state alleges that Ngobeni lavished the proceeds of his illegal activities on luxury assets, purchasing six vehicles and two houses valued at approximately R4.2 million during a seven-month spree. These assets have since been preserved pending the conclusion of the trial.

The new 55-page indictment lists 44 witnesses, including representatives from the South African diamond and precious metals regulator, the Hawks, and various car dealerships.

In court proceedings, the judge ordered the transfer of Khudzai Mashaya from Potchefstroom to Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. The case was adjourned to Wednesday for further hearing.

The ongoing trial continues to shed light on the scale and sophistication of illegal mining networks operating within the region, underscoring the challenges authorities face in tackling mineral theft and related crimes.

Source - SowetanLive
More on: #Police, #Mining

Comments


Must Read

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mafume orders fresh demolitions, evictions

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe pregnant prisoners to access private maternal healthcare

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

20 hrs ago | 850 Views

Lecturers file court application to halt UZ graduation

22 hrs ago | 721 Views

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

22 hrs ago | 1111 Views

NetOne posts record growth

23 hrs ago | 167 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

23 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

09 Aug 2025 at 14:43hrs | 1282 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

09 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 530 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

09 Aug 2025 at 13:28hrs | 274 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

09 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 350 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 293 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 216 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

09 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 109 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 35 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

09 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

09 Aug 2025 at 10:01hrs | 129 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

09 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 310 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:53hrs | 437 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 225 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 403 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 104 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 484 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 243 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 81 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

08 Aug 2025 at 21:43hrs | 974 Views