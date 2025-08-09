Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

News / National

by Staff reporter

Traditional leaders in Binga, Matabeleland North, have raised alarm over steep licensing fees, limited market access, and cross-border challenges that they say are threatening the long-term viability of the Presidential Fishing Rigs initiative.Launched in April 2022 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the programme saw the donation of 17 fishing rigs to local chiefs, women, and youths in Binga. It was touted as a flagship empowerment project under the Second Republic's rural industrialisation drive, with promises to boost food security, create employment, and uplift historically marginalised communities.While the initiative has already changed lives in some of Binga's most remote areas - enabling families to put food on the table and send children to school - local leaders say unresolved challenges are undermining progress.Speaking on behalf of traditional leaders in the district, Chief Sinasengwe expressed both appreciation for the presidential gesture and deep frustration over operational bottlenecks."The initiative is good, but we are facing problems," said the chief during a recent community engagement. "My rig, for example, was blown into Zambia by the wind, and now it's stuck there."He further revealed that fishers were being burdened with hefty licensing costs, which many can barely afford. "We have to pay high fees to the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority - around US$1 000 per year for a license," he said. "If your rig is caught operating without that permit, the fine can go up to US$2 000."Despite paying these amounts, the chief said Binga has not seen the corresponding development that should result from the revenue collected through these licenses."We are paying all this, but we don't see any development here in Binga," he lamented. "Where is that money going?"Chief Sinasengwe also accused some government officials of sabotaging the programme, noting that the president's goodwill was not being matched by the conduct of departments tasked with implementation."We don't have issues with the president, but some government workers, like those at National Parks, are giving us a hard time," he said.Another issue affecting the project's sustainability is the inconsistent yield of Kapenta, the small freshwater fish that is the main catch for most rigs in the area. During good seasons, the fish is shared with vulnerable community members such as orphans and the elderly. But in poor seasons, the rigs yield very little - reducing both community support and personal incomes.Even when fish is available, local operators say they are hampered by the absence of a reliable and structured market to sell their catch. "We don't have a proper market for our fish. That's a big challenge," said Chief Sinasengwe.Binga lies along the vast Lake Kariba and has long been viewed as a prime zone for aquaculture and commercial fishing, with the potential to anchor broader economic transformation in the province. The fishing rigs programme was introduced with the hope of unlocking this potential.However, traditional leaders now warn that unless the government addresses licensing costs, market access, cross-border coordination, and departmental bureaucracy, the initiative may fall short of its intended goals."The president's vision was noble," Chief Sinasengwe said. "But unless these issues are resolved, our rigs will be idle, and the people of Binga will continue to suffer."As the country pushes forward with its rural development agenda, the concerns raised in Binga highlight the need for greater accountability, decentralised support, and community-driven solutions to ensure such empowerment initiatives achieve tangible, lasting impact.