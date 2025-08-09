Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
As Zimbabwe prepares to mark Heroes Day on August 11, a former ZIPRA commander has raised the alarm over what he describes as a disturbing and unexplained pattern of deaths among veterans of the country's liberation war.

Andrew Ndlovu, who served as a Regional Zone Commander in the Northern Front 2 (NF2) during the armed struggle, said the rate at which former freedom fighters are dying has reached alarming levels and may be indicative of deeper systemic failures or historical causes that have gone uninvestigated.

"I am not happy about the rate at which veterans of the liberation struggle are dying," Ndlovu said during a media briefing on Sunday.

"It is very alarming, and I'm calling upon the government of Zimbabwe, through the War Veterans Ministry, to look into this matter seriously."

Ndlovu called for an investigation into whether the deaths are linked to lingering effects of chemical warfare possibly deployed during the liberation war, or if they are a consequence of long-term neglect by the government, particularly in the areas of healthcare and welfare.

The former commander did not mince his words, accusing the state of failing those who risked their lives to liberate the country.

"Many of our comrades have died in poverty, leaving behind families with nothing to hold on to under these difficult economic conditions," Ndlovu said.

"This is unacceptable, especially considering the sacrifices they made for Zimbabwe's freedom."

He cited the slow and inconsistent payment of veterans' pensions and benefits as a major factor contributing to the deteriorating welfare of war veterans. Ndlovu said the situation is compounded by delays in disbursing funds owed to those vetted in 2022, 2023, and 2025 - some of whom have since passed away without receiving their entitlements.

"Delay has cost lives. The government must now act with urgency and respect the sacrifices made by these gallant sons and daughters of the soil."

Ndlovu urged the government to allow veterans easier access to project funding without bureaucratic hurdles and demanded that the long-awaited return of ZIPRA Nitram properties be prioritised. The properties, acquired during the liberation struggle, remain inaccessible to ZIPRA veterans and their descendants decades after independence.

He also called for land reform policies to be adjusted to benefit children of war veterans and ensure equitable land ownership.

"No one should be allowed to own more than one farm while others have none," he said, advocating for a fair redistribution system that respects the original goals of land reform.

Turning to symbolic recognition, Ndlovu criticised the politicisation of national hero status and Heroes Acre burials, saying the shrine has lost its significance due to partisan declarations.

"Heroes Acre has been turned into a general cemetery," he said.

"Some individuals buried there were declared heroes on partisan grounds and not based on their actual revolutionary contribution."

To restore dignity to the role of veterans, Ndlovu proposed the creation of a non-partisan national uniform for all liberation war veterans, with distinctions marked only by service medals. He also called for the issuance of all pending medals for both the liberation struggle and post-independence service.

Furthermore, he advocated for the formal retirement of all former commanders at military ranks equivalent to those in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, arguing that this would preserve the historical and structural integrity of Zimbabwe's liberation history.

As Zimbabwe commemorates Heroes Day, Ndlovu's remarks serve as a sobering reminder of the unresolved issues facing many liberation war veterans. His call for urgent action and reform is likely to resonate among ex-combatants and their families, many of whom feel left behind in the country they fought to free.

Whether the government will respond with the seriousness Ndlovu is demanding remains to be seen. But the questions he has raised - about welfare, equity, recognition, and dignity - cut to the heart of Zimbabwe's national memory and the meaning of the liberation legacy.

Source - Southern Eye
