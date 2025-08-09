Beer fight turns deadly

News / National

by Staff reporter

A night of drinking at a bar in Chisumbanje ended in tragedy after a violent altercation over alcohol turned deadly. A 35-year-old man, Wilton Dube, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a female patron to death during the dispute.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which occurred on August 7, 2025, at a nightclub located at Checheche Growth Point in Chisumbanje, Manicaland province.ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the suspect violently attacked the woman following an argument about sharing beer."Police in Chipinge arrested Wilton Dube (35) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on August 7, 2025, at a night club at Checheche Growth Point, Chisumbanje," said Commissioner Nyathi."The suspect assaulted the victim with fists all over the body before stabbing her with a piece of glass on the stomach after an argument over beer. The victim succumbed to the injuries while admitted at a local hospital."The victim's identity is being withheld until her next of kin have been informed.Eyewitnesses say the dispute began as a minor disagreement over the sharing of alcohol but quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. Dube allegedly lost his temper and used a broken glass bottle to inflict the fatal wound.The case has sparked outrage in the local community, with many calling for stricter security measures at drinking establishments and increased public awareness about alcohol-fueled violence.Dube is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon facing a charge of murder.Police have urged members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid resorting to violence, especially in social settings involving alcohol. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.