Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beer fight turns deadly

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A night of drinking at a bar in Chisumbanje ended in tragedy after a violent altercation over alcohol turned deadly. A 35-year-old man, Wilton Dube, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a female patron to death during the dispute.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which occurred on August 7, 2025, at a nightclub located at Checheche Growth Point in Chisumbanje, Manicaland province.

ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the suspect violently attacked the woman following an argument about sharing beer.

"Police in Chipinge arrested Wilton Dube (35) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on August 7, 2025, at a night club at Checheche Growth Point, Chisumbanje," said Commissioner Nyathi.

"The suspect assaulted the victim with fists all over the body before stabbing her with a piece of glass on the stomach after an argument over beer. The victim succumbed to the injuries while admitted at a local hospital."

The victim's identity is being withheld until her next of kin have been informed.

Eyewitnesses say the dispute began as a minor disagreement over the sharing of alcohol but quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. Dube allegedly lost his temper and used a broken glass bottle to inflict the fatal wound.

The case has sparked outrage in the local community, with many calling for stricter security measures at drinking establishments and increased public awareness about alcohol-fueled violence.

Dube is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon facing a charge of murder.

Police have urged members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid resorting to violence, especially in social settings involving alcohol. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Beer, #Fight, #Stab

Comments


Must Read

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mafume orders fresh demolitions, evictions

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe pregnant prisoners to access private maternal healthcare

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

21 hrs ago | 853 Views

Lecturers file court application to halt UZ graduation

22 hrs ago | 728 Views

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

23 hrs ago | 1118 Views

NetOne posts record growth

23 hrs ago | 169 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

23 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

09 Aug 2025 at 14:43hrs | 1289 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

09 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 541 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

09 Aug 2025 at 13:28hrs | 277 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

09 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 355 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 293 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 216 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

09 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 109 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 35 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

09 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

09 Aug 2025 at 10:01hrs | 131 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

09 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 314 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:53hrs | 438 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 227 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 404 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 104 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 487 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 216 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 243 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 81 Views