Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Popular Zimbabwean preacher Apostle Talent Muzuva Chiwenga has publicly confirmed that his marriage to Nyasha Vanessa has ended, revealing that the relationship disintegrated almost immediately after their wedding in December 2023.

In a candid address to his followers during a recent live church broadcast, Chiwenga said he felt compelled to speak the truth about what happened behind the scenes of his short-lived union. The couple, he revealed, only lived together for four days after tying the knot on December 16, 2023.

"I introduced her to the church in May 2024, but the reality is that the marriage had already collapsed by February," he said. "We only stayed together for four days. After that, I sent her back to her family."

Chiwenga said he began to notice troubling signs in Vanessa's behaviour soon after the wedding, which led to the swift separation. He accused her of possessing traits that made cohabitation impossible - especially for someone in ministry.

"There were a lot of irregularities in her personality that I could not live with," he said. "Some of these things only became clear on the day I had to introduce her to the church."

He emphasized that his decision to marry was not made lightly, saying he followed all the proper protocols and spiritual guidance before committing.

"It was not an experiment to marry her," Chiwenga insisted. "I did everything in order."

By August 2024, the preacher said he had completely accepted that the marriage was unsalvageable. He claimed that Vanessa failed to meet the qualities expected of a suitable partner, particularly for a man of God.

"She failed by aspects to meet the standard of a woman who can be married by any man, let alone a man of God," he said.

In a dramatic twist, Chiwenga went on to make explosive allegations, claiming that Vanessa had been spying on him and secretly recording private conversations during their brief time together. He accused her of working with unnamed external forces to gather information that could be used against him.

"She was working with external people to record incriminating things," Chiwenga alleged. "I even suspected that she tried to poison me."

The revelations have sparked intense reactions on social media and within church circles, with many expressing shock at the rapid collapse of a union that had once been publicly celebrated.

This is not the first time Chiwenga's personal life has made headlines. The fiery preacher, known for his controversial sermons and public rebukes of political and religious figures, has previously spoken about personal trials, including surviving multiple road accidents and mourning the loss of his first wife in 2019.

Chiwenga did not provide further details on the alleged poisoning attempt or the identities of those he claims were working with Vanessa. He concluded his statement by saying he had forgiven her, but was determined to protect his ministry and reputation.

"I have moved on," he said. "But I had to tell the truth."

Some years ago, Panganayi Java divorced his wife and married another one and Chiwenga set aside sermons to mock and admonish him for the divorce, insisting that a men must not divorce his wife according to the Bible. 

That was before he divorced his own. 




Source - online
