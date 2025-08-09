ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

News / National

by Staff reporter

The inaugural flight took off from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and landed in Victoria Falls aboard an Embraer ERJ aircraft, officially opening a direct air link between Zimbabwe's industrial capital and its prime tourist destination.The route, which will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, is expected to significantly boost tourism, ease business travel, and enhance regional trade connections — especially for exporters aiming to reach Zambia and beyond.Speaking at the launch, Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) CEO Tawanda Gusha (@TgGusha) hailed the achievement as a result of successful collaboration between Fastjet Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), and the Bulawayo community."The ACZ route development initiatives are bearing fruit, and this new service reflects what can be achieved through strong public-private partnerships," Gusha said. "This route is a strategic enabler for tourism, trade, and economic integration."The new connection enables both domestic and international tourists to experience the best of both cities - the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls rainforest and the cultural richness and natural beauty of Matobo National Park, all within a single trip.Travel and hospitality operators in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls have welcomed the route, expecting it to drive visitor numbers and hotel occupancy rates. For business travelers and exporters, the service also shortens travel time and logistical costs for goods and services moving between regions.The Victoria Falls airport's proximity to the Zambia and Botswana borders means that the route offers much more than a leisure link. It's seen as a gateway for Zimbabwean exporters to regional markets.Fastjet has positioned itself as a key player in regional aviation, offering affordable and reliable flights across Southern Africa. With this new route, the airline further strengthens its domestic network, connecting Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, and Johannesburg with greater flexibility.The collaboration with local stakeholders was crucial in making the route a reality. The Bulawayo community was instrumental in demonstrating the need for the connection, while the ZTA continues to work on promoting domestic travel as a pillar of national tourism growth.As Zimbabwe continues to rebuild its tourism and transport sectors post-COVID and amid ongoing economic reforms, initiatives like this one signal a return of confidence and growing investment in local infrastructure.Bookings for the new Bulawayo–Victoria Falls flights are now open via Fastjet's website and partner agencies.