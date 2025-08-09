Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has distanced the ruling party from claims made by its legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and others have been co-opted into the party's central committee - signaling growing divisions within the party over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession.

Chinamasa told state-controlled media on Friday that Tagwirei, alongside three other members from Harare, Mashonaland West, and Matabeleland North provinces, had already been successfully co-opted. However, Mutsvangwa yesterday insisted that Chinamasa was merely expressing a personal opinion and not the official party position.

"I am Zanu-PF spokesperson," Mutsvangwa told The Standard. "I will surely not speak for Chinamasa. My import is to speak for the party and its president."

Pressed on the contradictory statements, Mutsvangwa responded curtly: "Don't you think it's best to check with him! I am sure you may have all the more questions you may have for him." Chinamasa, who had initially posted the co-option announcement on X earlier in the week before deleting and reposting it later that night, has remained unreachable for comment.

The public disagreement between the two senior Zanu-PF figures has brought to the surface factional rivalries in the ruling party, particularly as tensions rise around who will succeed Mnangagwa when his final term ends in 2028.

While a faction loyal to Mnangagwa is reportedly pushing for the 82-year-old leader to extend his rule until 2030, the president has publicly maintained that he will step down after completing his constitutionally mandated two terms.

Tagwirei, a powerful businessman with close ties to the political elite, has long denied ambitions to enter active politics or position himself as Mnangagwa's successor. However, his controversial co-option attempt - reportedly spearheaded by Harare Province - was blocked by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during a central committee meeting, citing procedural irregularities.

The move to bring Tagwirei into the central committee is widely seen as a strategic maneuver by the Mnangagwa-aligned faction, with Chiwenga's opposition signaling a power struggle within the top ranks of the party.

Analysts warn that the growing public spats and procedural disputes within Zanu-PF reflect deepening divisions, as various camps jostle for influence ahead of the expected leadership transition in 2028.

"The Tagwirei saga is more than a procedural matter - it's a power play," said a political analyst who requested anonymity. "The fact that Mutsvangwa and Chinamasa are openly contradicting each other is a sign that the gloves are off in Zanu-PF's succession race."

As of yesterday, the status of Tagwirei's co-option remains unclear, with no official communication from the party confirming or denying the appointments.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mafume orders fresh demolitions, evictions

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe pregnant prisoners to access private maternal healthcare

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

20 hrs ago | 851 Views

Lecturers file court application to halt UZ graduation

22 hrs ago | 721 Views

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

23 hrs ago | 1112 Views

NetOne posts record growth

23 hrs ago | 167 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

23 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

09 Aug 2025 at 14:43hrs | 1283 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

09 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 530 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

09 Aug 2025 at 13:28hrs | 274 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

09 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 350 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 293 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 216 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

09 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 109 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 35 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

09 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

09 Aug 2025 at 10:01hrs | 129 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

09 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 310 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:53hrs | 438 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 225 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 403 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 104 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 484 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 243 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 81 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

08 Aug 2025 at 21:43hrs | 976 Views