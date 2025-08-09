Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a downward revision of fuel prices in local currency, effective from August 8 until September 4, 2025. The move follows the authority's routine monthly review of fuel costs based on prevailing market conditions.According to ZERA's statement, the price of Diesel 50 has been reduced from Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) 41.63 per litre to ZWG 41.40 per litre. Similarly, the price of Blend (E20) fuel has decreased from ZWG 42.04 per litre to ZWG 41.68.Despite the drop in local currency prices, the prices for fuel sold in US dollars remain unchanged, with Diesel 50 fixed at US$1.55 per litre and Blend (E20) at US$1.56 per litre."The prices are for August 2025 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 4 September 2025," ZERA said in the statement. "The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20."The regulator also reminded fuel operators that they may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages. Operators are required to display fuel prices prominently in accordance with fuel pricing regulations.ZERA highlighted that the current ethanol blending ratio stands at 20 percent, known as E20. The ethanol used is anhydrous, containing less than one percent water content. Petroleum dealers nationwide are obligated to adhere strictly to this blending ratio.Since 2011, blending ethanol with petroleum products has been compulsory in Zimbabwe, forming part of national strategies aimed at promoting biofuel usage to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enhance energy security.The recent price adjustment is expected to provide some relief to motorists and businesses, reflecting subtle changes in fuel costs amid fluctuating economic conditions.