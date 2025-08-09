Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has delivered a scathing rebuke to Beitbridge Municipality councillors, accusing them of turning the country's busiest border town into a "circus" through greed, corruption, and infighting.

In a fiery address during a visit to the border town on Saturday, Minister Garwe said he was appalled by the "shocking levels of maladministration" and warned that government would not hesitate to intervene if the rot was not urgently addressed.

"Beitbridge town is a strategic place to us as a country and the SADC region. The time for child's play and politicking is over," said Minister Garwe. "Let's work together to offer people-centred service delivery. We want to cure the maladministration disease here."

He slammed councillors for being consumed by petty personality clashes, illegal land allocations, and clandestine self-enrichment schemes at the expense of basic service delivery, including water provision and waste management.

"It is disheartening to note most of you have resorted to fighting each other over illegal self-enrichment deals. This nonsensical business of wanting to sabotage each other or derail service delivery over foolish fights must end now," he said.

His visit comes in the wake of a vote of no confidence passed by councillors against Mayor Peter Pirato Mafuta, who was accused of gross incompetence and stalling key development projects. However, Minister Garwe dismissed the move as illegitimate and driven by greed rather than public interest.

"The removal of the mayor was unprocedural and driven by personal agendas. Beitbridge is being run in a despicable manner - zero service delivery, illegal stand deals, land cartels, failure to provide water, and manage sewer reticulation. It is disturbing," he said.

Minister Garwe also criticised the council for accepting a refurbished grader instead of a new one, questioning the procurement process. He expressed outrage over the municipality's decision to continue with the construction of a stadium in a designated waterway, using what he called a failed contractor.

He warned the councillors that the central government would not remain passive while public resources were being misused. Promising to return to Beitbridge monthly for inspections, he said there would be no sacred cows, and accountability would be enforced.

"They have three months to fix the rot," he said. "Or we crack the whip."

The Minister's tough stance has been welcomed by some residents and civil society groups who have long expressed frustration with the poor state of services in Beitbridge, despite its strategic position as the gateway between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Garwe, #Warn, #Foolish

Comments


Must Read

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

10 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

11 hrs ago | 503 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

11 hrs ago | 624 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

12 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

12 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

12 hrs ago | 163 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

12 hrs ago | 47 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mafume orders fresh demolitions, evictions

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe pregnant prisoners to access private maternal healthcare

12 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

09 Aug 2025 at 19:02hrs | 892 Views

Lecturers file court application to halt UZ graduation

09 Aug 2025 at 17:37hrs | 792 Views

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

09 Aug 2025 at 16:56hrs | 1151 Views

NetOne posts record growth

09 Aug 2025 at 16:52hrs | 175 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

09 Aug 2025 at 16:51hrs | 566 Views

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

09 Aug 2025 at 16:49hrs | 273 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

09 Aug 2025 at 14:43hrs | 1339 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

09 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 558 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

09 Aug 2025 at 13:28hrs | 294 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

09 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 371 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 305 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 220 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

09 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 110 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 36 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

09 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

09 Aug 2025 at 10:01hrs | 132 Views