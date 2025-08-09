Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has delivered a scathing rebuke to Beitbridge Municipality councillors, accusing them of turning the country's busiest border town into a "circus" through greed, corruption, and infighting.In a fiery address during a visit to the border town on Saturday, Minister Garwe said he was appalled by the "shocking levels of maladministration" and warned that government would not hesitate to intervene if the rot was not urgently addressed."Beitbridge town is a strategic place to us as a country and the SADC region. The time for child's play and politicking is over," said Minister Garwe. "Let's work together to offer people-centred service delivery. We want to cure the maladministration disease here."He slammed councillors for being consumed by petty personality clashes, illegal land allocations, and clandestine self-enrichment schemes at the expense of basic service delivery, including water provision and waste management."It is disheartening to note most of you have resorted to fighting each other over illegal self-enrichment deals. This nonsensical business of wanting to sabotage each other or derail service delivery over foolish fights must end now," he said.His visit comes in the wake of a vote of no confidence passed by councillors against Mayor Peter Pirato Mafuta, who was accused of gross incompetence and stalling key development projects. However, Minister Garwe dismissed the move as illegitimate and driven by greed rather than public interest."The removal of the mayor was unprocedural and driven by personal agendas. Beitbridge is being run in a despicable manner - zero service delivery, illegal stand deals, land cartels, failure to provide water, and manage sewer reticulation. It is disturbing," he said.Minister Garwe also criticised the council for accepting a refurbished grader instead of a new one, questioning the procurement process. He expressed outrage over the municipality's decision to continue with the construction of a stadium in a designated waterway, using what he called a failed contractor.He warned the councillors that the central government would not remain passive while public resources were being misused. Promising to return to Beitbridge monthly for inspections, he said there would be no sacred cows, and accountability would be enforced."They have three months to fix the rot," he said. "Or we crack the whip."The Minister's tough stance has been welcomed by some residents and civil society groups who have long expressed frustration with the poor state of services in Beitbridge, despite its strategic position as the gateway between Zimbabwe and South Africa.