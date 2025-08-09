2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two people lost their lives in a tragic road traffic accident involving two trucks at Mufusire Uphill, along the Mutare–Harare Highway, in the early hours of Saturday morning.The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the fatal crash through a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that the incident occurred at approximately 00:30AM at the 120-kilometre peg of the highway.According to the police, a Tata rigid truck, which had one passenger on board, rammed into the back of a haulage truck that had no passengers. Both vehicles were reportedly traveling in the same direction toward Harare when the collision happened."Two people were killed when a Tata rigid truck with one passenger on board rammed onto the back of a haulage truck with no passengers on board. The trucks were traveling in the same direction towards Harare," the police said in their statement.The names of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of their families. Police indicated that the bodies were transported to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.The accident adds to growing concerns over road safety along Zimbabwe's major highways, particularly during the night when visibility is low and fatigue often plays a role in collisions. Authorities have urged drivers, especially those operating heavy vehicles, to maintain safe following distances and reduce speed on hilly and curved sections of the road.Investigations into the cause of the crash are still ongoing.