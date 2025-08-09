Latest News Editor's Choice


Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Land developer MCM Estates has broken ground on a massive 100-hectare multi-million-dollar tourism development project in the scenic Chesa area of Mt Darwin, a venture expected to transform the Mashonaland Central province into a major domestic and international tourist destination.

The ambitious resort, which carries a total projected investment of up to US$30 million, will be developed over the next five years and will include conference facilities, an amusement park, a wildlife sanctuary, and holiday accommodation. The project will be set against the backdrop of the Ruya River, offering breathtaking natural views.

Speaking to Standardbusiness, MCM Estates Group Chief Operating Officer Takunda Mujuru described the development as part of the company's broader diversification strategy, transitioning from its core focus on residential stands to large-scale tourism and hospitality investments.

"If you look at most resort destinations in Zimbabwe, they are usually centred around one key attraction-be it waterfalls, mountains, or animals," said Mujuru. "But what we are building in Chesa is a first-of-its-kind integrated resort that brings together all of these elements into one location. We're talking about a wildlife park, a major amusement theme park with roller coasters and water rides, conference centres, and an extensive holiday home network."

Mujuru confirmed that the project is already underway, with initial groundwork started, and that economic activity in Chesa has begun to pick up as a result. Once complete, the resort is expected to become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's northern tourism corridor and provide significant economic benefits to the local community.

"The downstream impact this project will have on Mt Darwin and the broader Zimbabwean economy is huge," he said. "From job creation to infrastructure development and new businesses opening up, the ripple effects will be long-lasting. This is not just a tourism project-it's a development catalyst."

The resort is designed to function as a self-sustaining tourism ecosystem, aligning with the government's recently launched 2025–2030 Tourism and Hospitality Industry Policy, which encourages private-sector-led growth in tourism infrastructure and services.

In a further move to support clients and enhance confidence in its business model, MCM Estates has partnered with Old Mutual in what Mujuru called a "landmark" insurance agreement. The partnership will see MCM clients who purchase land through instalments receive an insurance cover tailored to protect their investment in the event of unforeseen circumstances, including death.

"With our model where people buy land in instalments, we've unfortunately encountered cases where clients pass away before finishing payments, leaving families in distress," Mujuru said. "This insurance solution ensures their investment is not lost. It's about protecting our clients and offering peace of mind."

As work continues on the Chesa resort, MCM Estates says it remains committed to blending development with sustainability, ensuring the local environment, culture, and community benefit from what is expected to be one of the largest private tourism investments in Mashonaland Central in recent history.

With bold vision and significant backing, MCM's Chesa resort could mark a new chapter in Zimbabwe's tourism landscape-one that positions Mt Darwin not just as a footnote in the country's history, but as a destination in its own right.

Source - The Standard

