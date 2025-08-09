Latest News Editor's Choice


Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

``The legal community across Zimbabwe and beyond is mourning the passing of Advocate Sampson Mlaudzi, a revered legal mind remembered not only for his profound knowledge of the law but also for his humility, integrity, and lifelong commitment to mentorship.

Advocate Mlaudzi passed away on August 5 in Gaborone, Botswana, after a prolonged illness. He will be laid to rest tomorrow morning at his rural home in Whunga Village, Beitbridge.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) President, Mr. Lison Ncube, described the late advocate as a "humble and gentle legal giant" whose life and work left a lasting impact on generations of legal professionals.

"We celebrate the life of Advocate Sampson. We look back and see how much of a legal luminary he was, having been one of the founders of a black law firm in the early 1980s - which, if I'm not mistaken, became only the third black-owned law firm in the country post-independence," said Mr. Ncube.

He added that the late Advocate Mlaudzi was a man of immense wisdom and character, someone who not only built a formidable legal career but also helped pave the way for many who came after him - including some who have gone on to become judges.

"Throughout the years he practiced, we can safely say he maintained an impeccable record," Mr. Ncube noted. "He was one of our senior lawyers whom we all looked up to - a practitioner who was never brought before the ethics committee for any misconduct or complaint. That in itself speaks volumes."

Beyond his professional conduct, Advocate Mlaudzi was widely respected for his role as a mentor and teacher. Many in the legal profession credit him with shaping their legal philosophies and inspiring a commitment to justice and ethical practice.

Mr. Ncube called on young legal practitioners to follow in the footsteps of Advocate Mlaudzi, embracing excellence, integrity, and service in their respective spheres of the profession.

"His life is a lesson for all of us. His legacy - built on humility, dedication, and justice - must not be forgotten," said Mr. Ncube. "On behalf of the Council of the Law Society, we stand with the Mlaudzi family during this difficult time. We pray that the Lord grants them comfort and strength."

"Your works and your legacy will live on. We are honoured and humbled to have walked part of this journey with you. May your dear soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Advocate Sampson Mlaudzi's passing marks the end of a distinguished chapter in Zimbabwe's legal history. His legacy, however, will continue to echo in courtrooms, legal chambers, and institutions where those he mentored now serve.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Legal, #Mlauzi, #Mourn

