Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has planted 5,000 hectares of Irish potatoes this winter season as part of an ambitious government-led drive to cut reliance on imports and boost local food security. The target is to reach 9,750 hectares of production by the end of the season.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, is central to the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic agricultural output.

Speaking during a field tour of Ruargo Farm in Goromonzi, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Professor Obert Jiri, confirmed the progress, emphasizing the strategic importance of potatoes in Zimbabwe's food system.

"Potatoes are a designated strategic crop, and this production drive is part of our broader import substitution strategy. With 5,000 hectares already planted, we are on track to meet our seasonal target," said Prof. Jiri.

To support farmers and accelerate planting, Kutsaga Research Station has introduced a 30% discount on seed potatoes. The move is expected to improve availability and affordability of quality seed, particularly ahead of the festive season when demand typically peaks.

Zimbabwe has officially treated potatoes as a strategic crop since 2010, a status that comes with policy protections including an import ban aimed at shielding local farmers from cheaper foreign produce. Despite this, persistent shortages of seed potatoes have historically forced the country to import up to 60% of its annual seed requirement—approximately 25,000 tonnes.

To address the gap, the Zimbabwe Potato Micro-Propagation Association (ZPMA)—tasked with seed certification and marketing—has expanded production areas significantly since 2019. This expansion is intended to bolster local seed supply and minimize import dependency.

In addition to government and research support, farmers are also entering into off-take agreements with agro-processors. These partnerships ensure both market access and long-term production sustainability, creating a win-win model for growers and industry players alike.

As Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to build a self-sufficient agricultural sector, the success of the potato programme is seen as a key benchmark for other strategic crops under the country's import substitution policy.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

8 hrs ago | 23 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

11 hrs ago | 305 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

15 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

15 hrs ago | 221 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 112 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

16 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

16 hrs ago | 695 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

17 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

17 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

17 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

17 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

17 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

17 hrs ago | 181 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

17 hrs ago | 722 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

17 hrs ago | 48 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

17 hrs ago | 91 Views

Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mafume orders fresh demolitions, evictions

17 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe pregnant prisoners to access private maternal healthcare

17 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

09 Aug 2025 at 19:02hrs | 900 Views

Lecturers file court application to halt UZ graduation

09 Aug 2025 at 17:37hrs | 800 Views

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

09 Aug 2025 at 16:56hrs | 1165 Views

NetOne posts record growth

09 Aug 2025 at 16:52hrs | 176 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

09 Aug 2025 at 16:51hrs | 573 Views

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

09 Aug 2025 at 16:49hrs | 276 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

09 Aug 2025 at 14:43hrs | 1349 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

09 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 562 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

09 Aug 2025 at 13:28hrs | 298 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

09 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 379 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 316 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 228 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

09 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 118 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 38 Views