Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume has urged council to prioritise the appointment of a substantive human capital director, saying the position is critical to improving the city's administrative efficiency.Speaking during a full council meeting at Town House on Thursday last week, Mafume said filling the post should be the first step in strengthening executive leadership."What we need to do is to say the first thing that you should fill, or the first substantive post, is human capital director. They should first show that they are capable of employing their boss before any other post," he said.He explained that past administrative shortcomings had been linked to the absence of a substantive human capital director, citing instances where official records lacked minutes and signatures from chairpersons.Meanwhile, ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore raised concerns over what he described as excessive spending on council workshops and trips. He claimed that some gatherings attracted over 20 attendees, many of whom made no meaningful contribution."My concern is that we are spending excessively on trips and workshops that are not even directly related to council business. Some attendees end up sitting idly without making any contribution. Therefore, HR should not simply approve every report as it is," Ngadziore said, urging stricter scrutiny of workshop participation.Mafume backed the call for cost-cutting, urging the finance and human resources committees to review expenditures more stringently."It's a valid point that we need to focus on the bottom line regarding this matter. Let us continue with that cost-cutting approach, in line with the issues raised at the start of the meeting on sewer," he said.The remarks come amid growing calls for Harare City Council to improve efficiency, tighten spending, and ensure accountability in the use of ratepayers' funds.