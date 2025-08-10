Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume has urged council to prioritise the appointment of a substantive human capital director, saying the position is critical to improving the city's administrative efficiency.

Speaking during a full council meeting at Town House on Thursday last week, Mafume said filling the post should be the first step in strengthening executive leadership.

"What we need to do is to say the first thing that you should fill, or the first substantive post, is human capital director. They should first show that they are capable of employing their boss before any other post," he said.

He explained that past administrative shortcomings had been linked to the absence of a substantive human capital director, citing instances where official records lacked minutes and signatures from chairpersons.

Meanwhile, ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore raised concerns over what he described as excessive spending on council workshops and trips. He claimed that some gatherings attracted over 20 attendees, many of whom made no meaningful contribution.

"My concern is that we are spending excessively on trips and workshops that are not even directly related to council business. Some attendees end up sitting idly without making any contribution. Therefore, HR should not simply approve every report as it is," Ngadziore said, urging stricter scrutiny of workshop participation.

Mafume backed the call for cost-cutting, urging the finance and human resources committees to review expenditures more stringently.

"It's a valid point that we need to focus on the bottom line regarding this matter. Let us continue with that cost-cutting approach, in line with the issues raised at the start of the meeting on sewer," he said.

The remarks come amid growing calls for Harare City Council to improve efficiency, tighten spending, and ensure accountability in the use of ratepayers' funds.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

BCC blitz uncovers 800 illegal shops in Bulawayo CBD

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

16 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

19 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

19 hrs ago | 381 Views

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

19 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

19 hrs ago | 288 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

19 hrs ago | 66 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

22 hrs ago | 467 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

10 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 552 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

10 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 333 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

10 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 326 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

10 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 124 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

10 Aug 2025 at 12:02hrs | 286 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

10 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 887 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

10 Aug 2025 at 10:55hrs | 105 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

10 Aug 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1093 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

10 Aug 2025 at 10:26hrs | 686 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

10 Aug 2025 at 10:21hrs | 181 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

10 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 223 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

10 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 488 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

10 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 101 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

10 Aug 2025 at 10:13hrs | 307 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

10 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 110 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

10 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 208 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

10 Aug 2025 at 10:07hrs | 998 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

10 Aug 2025 at 10:05hrs | 73 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

10 Aug 2025 at 10:04hrs | 129 Views