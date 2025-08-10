Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC blitz uncovers 800 illegal shops in Bulawayo CBD

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A recent crackdown by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) on lettable unit shops in the city's Central Business District (CBD) has revealed that about 800 out of more than 1 300 premises are operating without proper licences, placing them at risk of closure.

The operation, conducted from June 9 to 13 this year, targeted 1 323 lettable unit shops housed in 36 complexes. According to a council report, 66% of these units were unlicensed, with only 21% compliant, 5% closed, and 8% vacant.

The partitioning of buildings and warehouses into smaller lettable cubicles has become increasingly popular in Bulawayo and other urban centres, driven by growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for affordable workspace. While the trend has boosted the construction sector and created jobs, it has also raised concerns over city standards, infrastructure strain, and competition with established businesses.

Councillors have called for the blitz to continue in order to plug revenue leakages. Ward representative Lazarus Mphadwe stressed the importance of enforcing compliance, while Councillor Susan Sithole warned that illegal operators, particularly food outlets, often survive by bribing law enforcement officers, fostering corruption and depriving council of much-needed income.

The report also highlighted the need to strengthen the council's shop licensing section by providing it with modern tools such as new computers and printing equipment, noting that the department plays a key role in shaping the municipality's public image.

The Bulawayo operation follows a similar exercise in Harare earlier this month, where 190 non-compliant businesses were shut down for lacking licences, fire compliance certificates, and other operational requirements.

Debate over the regulation of informal retail also extended to residential areas, with some councillors calling for the regularisation of spaza shops. Councillor Adrian Rendani Moyo supported a policy review to allow controlled construction and licensing of spazas, while Councillor Royini Sekete opposed the move, warning of potential illegal activities.

Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou reminded councillors that spaza shops in residential areas remain illegal under current policy, adding that food vending is prohibited from unlicensed premises and braaing of meat is only permitted in licensed butcheries. She noted that council shop licences are affordable, with small shops paying as little as US$167 per year, depending on floor size.

Town Clerk Christopher Dube suggested that Bulawayo could consider policy reforms similar to those in South Africa, where spaza shops are formally recognised, provided all building plans are submitted and approved before construction.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bulawayo, #CBD, #Blitz

Comments


Must Read

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

16 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

19 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

19 hrs ago | 381 Views

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

19 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

19 hrs ago | 288 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

19 hrs ago | 66 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

22 hrs ago | 465 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

10 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 551 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

10 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 333 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

10 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 326 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

10 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 124 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

10 Aug 2025 at 12:02hrs | 286 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

10 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 886 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

10 Aug 2025 at 10:55hrs | 105 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

10 Aug 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1091 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

10 Aug 2025 at 10:26hrs | 686 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

10 Aug 2025 at 10:21hrs | 181 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

10 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 223 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

10 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 488 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

10 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 101 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

10 Aug 2025 at 10:13hrs | 306 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

10 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 110 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

10 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 208 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

10 Aug 2025 at 10:07hrs | 998 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

10 Aug 2025 at 10:05hrs | 73 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

10 Aug 2025 at 10:04hrs | 129 Views