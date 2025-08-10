US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government yesterday launched the US$500 000 Presidential Empowerment Scheme for members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), aimed at boosting the livelihoods of congregants in recognition of the church's role in Zimbabwe's socio-economic development.The launch took place at the Defe Dopota shrine during the annual Zuva RaSamere commemorations. Under the scheme, each of the country's 10 provinces will receive US$50 000 as a revolving fund for income-generating projects by ZCC members.Special Presidential Advisor on Investments, Dr Paul Tungwarara, said the initiative is part of President Mnangagwa's vision of creating an empowered society and achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030."The scheme's launch underscores the Government's commitment to recognising the vital role played by the church in national development," he said. "It's better to have an empowered Christian community. Let's unite in fighting poverty and drug abuse by empowering youths and elders alike. This is a blessed seed from a blessed leader who was elected by God."The launch also saw the introduction of the Presidential Computer Programme at Defe Dopota Primary School, where over 30 computers and five Starlink internet units were donated. Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera handed over the equipment.Mavetera said the programme aims to give every child digital skills, with the Government targeting the training of 1,5 million coders nationwide. "We have trained 1 000 pupils here in digital skills, and they will receive certificates. President Mnangagwa wants to see people embracing ICT, especially in marginalised areas," she said.Minister of Skills Audit and Development, Professor Paul Mavima, commended the Second Republic's development efforts in Gokwe Sengwa, citing ongoing dam construction, borehole drilling, piped water projects, and rural electrification.Prof Mavima also praised Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi's leadership, recalling his early days in the church and expressing hopes to develop Defe Dopota into a hub for religious tourism. "What was once a game reserve has undergone a remarkable transformation. Beyond the pilgrimage, we envision developing religious tourism to further enhance its significance," he said.The launch was marked by speeches celebrating the partnership between the Government and faith-based institutions in driving economic empowerment and community development.