Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

Government's anti-drug crackdown intensified in Mbare last week when law enforcement agents raided suspected drug dens, arresting two peddlers in an operation witnessed by Youth Empowerment and Development Minister Tinoda Machakaire.The raid followed a tip-off from inmates at the Angel of Hope Foundation Rehabilitation Centre (AHFRC), established by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to assist victims of drug and substance abuse. Zimbabwe is facing a growing drug crisis, particularly among young people grappling with economic hardship and high unemployment."We are very thankful today. Through this programme introduced by the First Lady, we identified youths taking drugs. After interviews, some confessed where they were buying them," Machakaire said. "We took the police to the drug den. Some escaped, but we caught these two. One even approached me thinking I was a dealer - that's how he was arrested."He lamented that many drug lords return to the streets shortly after arrest, warning they are "killing the country."Over 600 drug abuse victims are currently seeking help at the Mbare rehabilitation centre. Machakaire said those admitted would receive vocational training and other services to help rebuild their lives."This shows how community vigilance saves lives," he said, praising the First Lady's efforts, the Zimbabwe Republic Police's swift action, and members of the public who report illicit activity. "To our youth, your future is too precious to be wasted on drugs. Together we can protect our communities and build a brighter future."The operation forms part of the national campaign No To Dangerous Drugs and Illicit Substances; If You See Something, Say Something.Meanwhile, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere revealed that more rehabilitation facilities are being established nationwide. The Chinotimba Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Victoria Falls is now operational, while the Wilkins Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Harare is 95% complete.