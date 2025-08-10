Legal clerk in impersonation storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A legal clerk with Munangati and Associates, Adiel Shingai Mushore, appeared in court over the weekend charged with impersonating a police detective in an alleged scam targeting a commuter omnibus operator.Mushore, who appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, was not asked to plead. The complainant, businessman Maxwell Munyanyi, operates a fleet of kombis on the City - Hatcliffe route.Prosecutors allege that on August 6, Mushore approached John, one of Munyanyi's drivers, at Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus. He allegedly introduced himself as a detective from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters (CID HQ) and accused the driver of blocking the Commissioner General of Police's vehicle at the corner of 7th Street and Hebert Chitepo Avenue.Mushore is said to have claimed he was handling the case and demanded money to remove the vehicle from the police blacklist. The driver allegedly gave him US$10 before alerting Munyanyi and providing Mushore's contact details.The following day, Munyanyi called Mushore, and they arranged to meet at Munhumutapa Building in Harare. During the meeting, Mushore reportedly repeated his claim of being a CID detective and told Munyanyi the matter had been escalated to the President, demanding more money to have the kombi cleared.Sensing something was amiss, Munyanyi invited Mushore into his car, locked the doors, and drove to CID Headquarters to verify his credentials. On arrival, Mushore allegedly fled from the vehicle towards Josiah Tongogara Avenue but was chased down by Munyanyi and handed over to CID officers, who confirmed he was not a police officer.Mushore is expected back in court soon for further proceedings.