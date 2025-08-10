Latest News Editor's Choice


Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing four people, killing two, during an all-night prayer gathering in Mashavele Village, Chief Gezani, on August 3.

Police said Liberty Sibanda faces two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder following the attack, which occurred as worshippers gathered to honour a deceased relative.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said Sibanda appeared in court and was remanded in custody to August 21.

"Circumstances are that the victims were warming themselves at the fireplace when the suspect bolted out of his room and stabbed one of them once on the neck with a sharp object in unclear circumstances," said Det-Insp Muteweri.

Two other worshippers tried to intervene but were each stabbed once in the back, forcing them to retreat. Both survived after receiving hospital treatment. Another victim, however, later died in hospital from her injuries.

Sibanda was arrested soon after the attack and is now awaiting trial. Police urged the public to "refrain from the use of violence and find amicable ways to resolve their differences."

The shocking incident is the second violent attack to rock Chikombedzi in recent days.

Just last week, a funeral in Mukuwo Village descended into chaos when an unidentified man armed with a knife stabbed mourner Sithokozile Siwawa, 46, to death before wounding three others. The attacker fled into the night and remains at large.

Two of the injured are recovering at Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, while another is at Masvingo General Hospital. Police have appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the fugitive.

Source - H-Metro

