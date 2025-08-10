Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have expressed concern over a sudden rise in car hijackings in the city, with two recent armed robbery cases leaving residents shaken.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incidents, saying one of the stolen vehicles has since been recovered.The first case occurred on August 8 at around 5:15 pm in Emganwini. A 33-year-old man from Sizinda was seated in his parked blue Honda Fit near a school when three unknown men approached."One of the suspects opened the driver's door, produced an unidentified pistol, and ordered the complainant to get out," said Insp Msebele.The man complied, and the suspects drove off. Later that evening, at around 9:30 pm, police - working with members of the public - recovered the vehicle abandoned in Emasotsheni along Nketa Drive, with no ignition key or number plates.The second incident took place the same day at around 7:24 pm in Nketa 9. A 31-year-old man had just arrived home from the city centre in his silver Nissan March K12 when a masked man armed with a pistol stopped his gate from closing."The suspect ordered the victim to get out, then searched him and stole US$200, a cellphone, and a satchel containing US$800 and R6 000," said Insp Msebele.The robber then fled in the Nissan March, which also contained another cellphone, a ZB point-of-sale device, and two Mi-Fi routers. Police are still searching for the suspect.Insp Msebele urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, commending members of the public whose assistance led to the recovery of one of the stolen vehicles.