Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has called on Zimbabweans to live lives marked by love, selflessness, and community service, warning against the growing spirit of "primitive accumulation" of wealth at the expense of others.
Speaking at the memorial service of his late sister, Mrs Magret Machekabuwe, who passed away in 2018, Dr Chiwenga described her as an epitome of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to family and country.

"Machekabuwe was a hardworking woman who loved her people, family, and nation. She risked a lot during the liberation struggle as a collaborator (chimbwido) and worked tirelessly to provide for her family after her husband died in 1995," the Vice President said on Saturday in Marondera.

He stressed the importance of leaving a legacy rooted in family values and prioritising community and national interests.

Dr Chiwenga's message resonates with ongoing Government efforts to drive rapid economic development aimed at achieving an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030, as envisioned under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 framework.

"The President desires a Zimbabwe where every citizen enjoys the benefits of a middle-income economy," the Vice President said.

Addressing mourners, Dr Chiwenga reflected on the enduring bonds of family love and called on both Government and citizens to embrace social responsibility.

"We must move away from the mindset of primitive accumulation of wealth. Our heroes fought courageously so we could use our country's resources in a manner pleasing to God," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the current month, which honours the nation's heroes and Defence Forces, Dr Chiwenga urged the nation to strive for legacies of love and service.

"Let us live responsibly and remember that it serves no purpose to live in abundance while others suffer in poverty," he said, citing the biblical story of Lazarus and the rich man.

"My sister lived with integrity, caring for her children after her husband's passing, and this is how we should be remembered."

He further called for responsible celebrations of the holiday, urging Zimbabweans to honour those who sacrificed for the country's freedom and to uphold the values they fought for.

"When we lack soldiers, we lack protection. This is why we dedicate a day to honour our heroes and soldiers. Let us celebrate responsibly," Dr Chiwenga concluded.

The memorial service brought together family, community members, and government officials united in tribute to Mrs Machekabuwe's enduring legacy of love, sacrifice, and service.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

BCC blitz uncovers 800 illegal shops in Bulawayo CBD

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

16 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

19 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

19 hrs ago | 381 Views

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

19 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

19 hrs ago | 288 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

19 hrs ago | 66 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

22 hrs ago | 467 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

10 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 552 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

10 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 333 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

10 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 326 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

10 Aug 2025 at 12:06hrs | 124 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

10 Aug 2025 at 12:02hrs | 286 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

10 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 887 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

10 Aug 2025 at 10:55hrs | 105 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

10 Aug 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1093 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

10 Aug 2025 at 10:26hrs | 686 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

10 Aug 2025 at 10:21hrs | 181 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

10 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 223 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

10 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 489 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

10 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 101 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

10 Aug 2025 at 10:13hrs | 307 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

10 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 110 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

10 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 208 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

10 Aug 2025 at 10:07hrs | 998 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

10 Aug 2025 at 10:05hrs | 73 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

10 Aug 2025 at 10:04hrs | 129 Views