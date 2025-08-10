Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has called on Zimbabweans to live lives marked by love, selflessness, and community service, warning against the growing spirit of "primitive accumulation" of wealth at the expense of others.Speaking at the memorial service of his late sister, Mrs Magret Machekabuwe, who passed away in 2018, Dr Chiwenga described her as an epitome of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to family and country."Machekabuwe was a hardworking woman who loved her people, family, and nation. She risked a lot during the liberation struggle as a collaborator (chimbwido) and worked tirelessly to provide for her family after her husband died in 1995," the Vice President said on Saturday in Marondera.He stressed the importance of leaving a legacy rooted in family values and prioritising community and national interests.Dr Chiwenga's message resonates with ongoing Government efforts to drive rapid economic development aimed at achieving an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030, as envisioned under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 framework."The President desires a Zimbabwe where every citizen enjoys the benefits of a middle-income economy," the Vice President said.Addressing mourners, Dr Chiwenga reflected on the enduring bonds of family love and called on both Government and citizens to embrace social responsibility."We must move away from the mindset of primitive accumulation of wealth. Our heroes fought courageously so we could use our country's resources in a manner pleasing to God," he said.Highlighting the significance of the current month, which honours the nation's heroes and Defence Forces, Dr Chiwenga urged the nation to strive for legacies of love and service."Let us live responsibly and remember that it serves no purpose to live in abundance while others suffer in poverty," he said, citing the biblical story of Lazarus and the rich man."My sister lived with integrity, caring for her children after her husband's passing, and this is how we should be remembered."He further called for responsible celebrations of the holiday, urging Zimbabweans to honour those who sacrificed for the country's freedom and to uphold the values they fought for."When we lack soldiers, we lack protection. This is why we dedicate a day to honour our heroes and soldiers. Let us celebrate responsibly," Dr Chiwenga concluded.The memorial service brought together family, community members, and government officials united in tribute to Mrs Machekabuwe's enduring legacy of love, sacrifice, and service.