Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says he is 'truly sorry' for social media posts he made years ago.The posts contain several racial slurs, which have caused widespread outrage.In response, McKenzie posted on X that he can't be accused of racism, but admits he was stupid and a troll.He apologised for what he calls 'insensitive, stupid and hurtful' posts, saying he will cooperate with any probes.Meanwhile, ActionSA has reported him to the SA Human Rights Commission.It says the remarks degrade and dehumanise black South Africans.The party says it may institute private proceedings at the Equality Court.Several political parties, including the EFF and ATM, are calling for McKenzie's removal as Sports, Arts and Culture Minister.