Punish errant liquor operators

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo councillors have called on the Liquor Licensing Board to revoke licences of bottle stores and bars that operate outside the law, particularly those located in residential areas.

Ward 28 councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu stressed the urgency of the matter in an interview yesterday, highlighting the dangers posed by non-compliant outlets to local residents.

"We have noted that some bottle stores and bars are noncompliant, hence delaying closing their businesses, leading to most thieves hiding in such places, then later attacking people leading to loss of lives," Ndlovu said.

He pointed out that these establishments have become hotspots for illegal activities that threaten the safety of communities.

"We urge law enforcement authorities to uphold the law and act swiftly against bottle stores and bars operating beyond stipulated business hours. We urge the liquor board to revoke licences for bottle stores and bars failing to follow regulations in residential areas," he added.

Similarly, Ward 17 councillor Sikhulekile Moyo called for tougher measures on bottle stores, bars, and nightclubs that flout regulations.

"We urge the business community to abide by business regulations so that we can develop a city free from drug and substance abuse. Most bottle stores and bars failing to comply are exposing young people to drugs, hence limiting their chances of having a bright future," Moyo said.

Ward 10 councillor Khalazani Ndlovu raised additional concerns about public health risks linked to these outlets.

"Bottle stores in high-density areas are operating until late, resulting in an increase in the crime rate. We also have health issues as some vendors are now cooking on the pavements of bottle stores, which are not inspected by the City Health Department and have no toilets. People are relieving themselves in open spaces, leading to health hazards in our city," he said.

The issue was first raised by councillor Moyo during a recent council meeting, where he noted that some bottle stores had been converted into bars, and sports bars were operating like nightclubs within residential neighborhoods.

Councillors' united stance highlights growing concerns about public safety, health, and the impact of non-compliant liquor outlets on community well-being in Bulawayo.

Source - Southern Eye

