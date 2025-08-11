ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) Veterans Association has issued a sharp rebuke of the government's handling of liberation war veterans and the broader citizenry as the nation marks Heroes Day.In a strongly worded press statement, the association called on the government to urgently prioritise land allocation, guarantee welfare for veterans, and promote equitable economic participation for all Zimbabweans."We cannot continue to celebrate Heroes Day with speeches and parades while the true heroes of our independence are left behind," said ZPRA Veterans Association deputy spokesperson Joakim Moyo."This is trivialisation and an insult to the costly revolutionary commitment never seen before in this country and beyond."The statement highlighted the plight of many veterans who fought for Zimbabwe's liberation but now live in poverty, deprived of the land they fought to secure and without sustainable livelihoods."Many of the surviving veterans live in poverty, without access to the land they fought for and without meaningful livelihoods," Moyo said. "Widows and orphans of the struggle remain marginalised, while the broader masses continue to face unemployment, poor housing and limited access to economic opportunities."The association urged government to take concrete action, including giving land allocation priority to liberation war veterans and their families, safeguarding veteran welfare, and ensuring fair economic participation for all Zimbabweans."We urge government to preserve and tell the full liberation history — recognising the contributions of both ZPRA and Zanla without bias," Moyo added."The current history is gradually elbowing out the ZPRA effort and crediting Zanla with it. This reduces the great Zapu-ZPRA effort to nominal."The blood that won our freedom must yield a harvest for all. Empower people and you have unleashed unlimited and transforming effort."The call by the ZPRA Veterans Association underscores longstanding grievances among liberation war veterans about recognition, welfare, and inclusion in Zimbabwe's socio-economic development.