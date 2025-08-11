Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 ZCC members die in road crash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Six members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) lost their lives early Monday morning when the Toyota Quantum they were travelling in overturned along the Mutare - Masvingo Road, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred at the 283-kilometre peg at around 2:00 a.m. on August 11, 2025. The vehicle, which was carrying 22 congregants, veered off the road before overturning and landing back on its wheels.

"Six people were killed while 16 others were injured," national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement. "The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital."

The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been notified.

In a separate incident, one person died and 20 others were injured in Hwange on August 10 when a Nissan NP300 overturned after its left rim broke. The crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on a bridge along Four Mile Drive near Hwange Colliery Training Centre.

Nyathi appealed to motorists to exercise caution on the roads. "Motorists should avoid speeding and, above all, observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #ZCC, #Accident, #Die

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

20 mins ago | 9 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 264 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 438 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1173 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 670 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 139 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 647 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 936 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 509 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 811 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 306 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 201 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 224 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 565 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 148 Views

Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 145 Views

US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

11 Aug 2025 at 08:44hrs | 146 Views

BCC blitz uncovers 800 illegal shops in Bulawayo CBD

11 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 185 Views

Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 131 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

10 Aug 2025 at 22:44hrs | 863 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

10 Aug 2025 at 22:39hrs | 345 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

10 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 557 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

10 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 402 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

10 Aug 2025 at 19:26hrs | 540 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

10 Aug 2025 at 19:22hrs | 671 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

10 Aug 2025 at 19:21hrs | 462 Views

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

10 Aug 2025 at 19:21hrs | 188 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

10 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 338 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

10 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 70 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

10 Aug 2025 at 18:36hrs | 310 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

10 Aug 2025 at 16:17hrs | 651 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

10 Aug 2025 at 15:50hrs | 231 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

10 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 698 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

10 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 441 Views