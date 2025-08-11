6 ZCC members die in road crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) lost their lives early Monday morning when the Toyota Quantum they were travelling in overturned along the Mutare - Masvingo Road, police have confirmed.The accident occurred at the 283-kilometre peg at around 2:00 a.m. on August 11, 2025. The vehicle, which was carrying 22 congregants, veered off the road before overturning and landing back on its wheels."Six people were killed while 16 others were injured," national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement. "The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital."The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been notified.In a separate incident, one person died and 20 others were injured in Hwange on August 10 when a Nissan NP300 overturned after its left rim broke. The crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on a bridge along Four Mile Drive near Hwange Colliery Training Centre.Nyathi appealed to motorists to exercise caution on the roads. "Motorists should avoid speeding and, above all, observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives," he said.