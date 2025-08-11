Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Police say vehicles impounded for traffic offenses will now only be released to their registered owners as per official vehicle registry records, in a move aimed at improving road safety and accountability.

Speaking during a traffic safety campaign at Mbare Musika over the weekend, officer commanding Harare province, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, urged motorists to ensure that vehicle ownership details are updated with the authorities.

"Police have noted with concern the issue to do with change of vehicle ownership during our operations," said Commissioner Chikunguru. "A number of vehicles are being driven or owned by the fourth or fifth person due to failure of changing ownership. This is making it difficult to account for some traffic violations being committed by motorists."

He warned that vehicles taken to police holding facilities, such as the Chikurubi Support Unit yard, would not be released until the correct registered owner is identified.

"We are urging motorists to consider changing ownership of their vehicles. If your vehicle is impounded, we will not release it until we find the correct owner of the vehicle," he said.

The crackdown comes as a number of kombi drivers and private motorists fail to reclaim their vehicles, with some deliberately avoiding ownership changes to facilitate future resale.

One motorist admitted to keeping a car under the previous owner's name for speculative purposes. "I didn't change ownership because I wanted to sell the car later. This is my new car, and I want to top up after raising more dollars for a better one," he said.

Authorities say the new approach will help curb reckless driving, improve law enforcement, and close loopholes used by offenders to evade responsibility for traffic violations.

Source - H-Metro
