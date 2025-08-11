Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills son for failing police recruitment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 41-year-old Waterfalls man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his teenage son to death for failing to pass police recruitment tests.

The suspect, identified as Gibson Munyoro, a security officer, reportedly sent his 19-year-old son, Ngonidzashe Munyoro, to Mkushi Academy (formerly Morris Depot) on July 29, 2025, for police interviews. Ngonidzashe was turned away on August 2 after being deemed unfit for police duties.

Upon his return home, Ngonidzashe was questioned by his father about the failure. Unsatisfied with his son's explanation, Gibson allegedly tied the teenager's hands and legs before suspending him between two tables using an iron bar placed between the bindings. He is accused of repeatedly assaulting him with a baton stick during the ordeal.

Witnesses reported that Ngonidzashe screamed for help, but Gibson allegedly threatened anyone who tried to intervene. The attack only stopped when Ngonidzashe's mother, Ruvimbo Masunga, arrived after being informed of the assault. With the help of others, she managed to restrain Gibson and move her son into the house, but the teenager succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

Police later arrested Gibson in connection with the incident.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
"Police are investigating a murder case involving a teenager and his biological father. Full details will be released in due course," he said.

Source - H-Metro

