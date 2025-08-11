NSS clearance delay persists

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's hopes of hosting the Warriors and CAF Champions League representatives Simba Bhora on home soil have been dealt another setback after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) clarified that the National Sports Stadium (NSS) is still not cleared for senior international matches.A CAF statement released yesterday initially appeared to give the NSS the green light to host matches from under-17 to under-23 level, sparking optimism among fans. However, the inclusion was later confirmed as an administrative error.Sources say CAF remains encouraged by the government-funded renovations at the stadium, which have received millions of US dollars in investment. Despite the progress, the venue is only expected to be cleared towards the end of the year or early next year.This means Zimbabwe will continue to host senior international fixtures outside the country. The Warriors' FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in September will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, with the October clash against South Africa also likely to be staged abroad.Simba Bhora, who face Nsingizi Hotspurs of Eswatini in next month's CAF Champions League preliminary round, will also play both legs away from Harare.A CAF delegation is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe in September to assess the NSS renovations, which include the installation of bucket seats, pitch resurfacing, drainage works, and other upgrades required to meet international standards."As it stands, the National Sports Stadium is undergoing renovations and chances are it will only be cleared by the end of the year, but more certainly next year. This was just an oversight," a CAF insider said.ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi welcomed CAF's goodwill and praised the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture for driving the project."We are grateful for the efforts being put in by the ministry and contractors on the ground. Ideally, we would want the stadium homologated as soon as possible, and we are expecting the CAF delegation next month to assess the facility," Magwizi said.The lack of a certified stadium continues to cost ZIFA in venue rentals and lost home-match revenue, while Simba Bhora face similar strain in paying to play both legs of their fixtures away. CAF has committed to paying USD 100,000 to clubs knocked out in the first two rounds of its competitions to help offset costs.Last season's Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos pulled out of the CAF Confederation Cup due to expenses, with runners-up Ngezi Platinum also declining the chance to step in. That leaves Simba Bhora as Zimbabwe's sole continental representatives this year.Coach Joel Luphaphla said his side is determined to make the most of their Champions League debut despite the venue setback."The league and Champions League demand our full throttle. Facing a Southern African side levels the playing field. We will dissect them on video, exploit their off-season rust, and we are ready. We're a team from Shamva already living our dream," he said.