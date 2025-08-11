Latest News Editor's Choice


R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Police are offering a R150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jabulani Thabang Moyo, who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two police officers in Roodepoort on Friday.

Moyo allegedly opened fire on members of the Florida police station's trio task team while they were transporting him back to Boksburg prison following a court appearance. He then allegedly fled the scene in the officers' unmarked police vehicle, taking their firearms. The vehicle was later found abandoned a few kilometres away.

The slain officers have been identified as Warrant Officer Vuyisile Sintwa (51), who had served since 2002, and Sergeant Simon Masenye (45), who had 17 years of service.

On Saturday, Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola visited their families, describing the murders as a direct attack on the rule of law.
"This is not only an attack on the justice and crime prevention security cluster, but it is a direct attack on the authority of the state," Masemola said.

He revealed that three police officers had been killed in separate incidents within 24 hours — Sintwa, Masenye, and Sergeant Lawrence Mtshweni, a crime prevention officer in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga, who was shot dead while responding to a business burglary. Mtshweni, aged 47, had 18 years of service.

Masemola said that in the past financial year, 27 police officers had died in the line of duty, with six more killed in criminal attacks and ambushes since April.
"These are not just numbers. They were mothers and fathers who have left families behind to fend for themselves… They laid down their lives to ensure all people in South Africa are safe," he said.

The Hawks are leading the investigation into the Roodepoort killings, gathering evidence from the magistrate's court, a filling station stop, and the shooting scene. Questions remain over whether Moyo was handcuffed and why the officers were travelling in a sedan.

Police have warned that Moyo is extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrant Officer Rabosiwana from the Hawks on 072 844 4442.

A separate R150,000 reward is also being offered for information on at least 10 suspects wanted in connection with Sgt Mtshweni's murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe stressed the urgency of the manhunt.
"He has no regard for life… Those who may have information on his whereabouts are encouraged to come forward. Do not approach this killer," she warned.

